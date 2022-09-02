Are you ready for some frightening fun? A spooktacular spell has fallen over Disneyland bringing tons of fun for the Park’s fall celebrations starting today!

Welcome, foolish mortals, to the official start of the fall season at Disneyland Resort. Beginning today and running through October 31, Guests can enjoy all the spooktacular fun of Halloween Time at Disneyland, featuring friendly experiences with transformed attractions, characters in new seasonal looks, themed décor, delicious treats and eats, festive merchandise, and more! Disney Parks Blog shared all the spooktastic details of the seasonal festivities, and we can’t wait to experience them all!

At Disneyland Park, The Haunted Mansion reopened its doors today with a frightfully festive transformation inspired by Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993). The fan-favorite gingerbread house is back, and this year’s all-new original design features some mischievous cookies that have stolen their way into Sandy Claws’ festivities in the ballroom.

Guests can also meet some of their favorite characters at Disneyland Park, who have tapped into their sewing skills and fashioned new playful “homemade” looks, ready for trick-or-treating! These adorable new costumes are exclusive for the 2022 Halloween season at the Park, so hurry to Disneyland and have your cameras ready! Be on the lookout for Mickey Mouse as a jaunty jack-o-lantern, Minnie Mouse as a stylish witch, Goofy as a haunted apple tree, Donald Duck as a quirky candy corn, and other new looks from Daisy Duck, Clarabelle, Chip and Dale, and Pluto as well.

And to put a spooktacular end to your visit, each night through October 31, you may enjoy an eerily extraordinary experience in the form of “Halloween Screams,” a not-so-frightful projection and special effects show in Disneyland. The show will illuminate Disneyland with projections and lights every night, enhancing the spirited illuminations with fireworks on weekend nights. You can view “Halloween Screams” from several locations throughout the Park, including Main Street, U.S.A., Sleeping Beauty Castle, and the façade of “it’s a small world.”

And over at Disney California Adventure Park, Guests can enjoy some family-friendly fun in Cars Land, as Radiator Springs is transformed into Radiator Screams. Lightning McQueen, Mater, Cruz, and Red will greet Guests in their best “car-stumes.” Plus, two favorite attractions rev up the Halloween spirit with seasonal transformations of Mater’s Graveyard JamBOOree and Luigi’s Honkin’ Haul-O-Ween.

On Buena Vista Street, the 10-foot-tall Headless Horseman statue awaits while Disney characters don their vintage Halloween looks. Over in Avengers Campus, Guardians of the Galaxy – Monsters After Dark brings the mayhem of creepy creatures and thrilling drops. The attraction transforms from Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! into this Halloween adventure in the late afternoons each day during the season. You can experience Guardians of the Galaxy – Monsters After Dark from 3 pm until the Park closes most nights from September 2 through October 31. You can click here to check the attraction’s availability for your trip.

And you can enjoy the Disney and Pixar Academy Award-winning film Coco (2017) coming to life at Plaza de la Familia in Paradise Gardens at Disney California Adventure. These festivities include live entertainment, specialty foods, crafts, and interactive experiences. Not to be missed is the lively street show, “A Musical Celebration of Coco,” presented several times daily. The entertaining Storytellers of Plaza de la Familia share a heartwarming tale that celebrates popular songs, including the Oscar-winning Best Original Song, “Remember Me.”

Also at Disney California Adventure, villains take over the Park on select nights for this year’s Oogie Boogie Bash! Inside the Magic prepared a Guide with all you need to know about this spooktacular event. You can click here to read it.

And the fun fall offerings extend to Downtown Disney District with the pumpkin hunt, Pluto’s Pumpkin Pursuit, starting on September 9. With so much to see and do this fall, we can’t wait to visit Disneyland Resort for all the frightening fun!

Will you visit Disneyland Resort this Halloween season? Let us know in the comments below!