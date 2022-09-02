Prepare to face the Abominable Snowman. Fan-favorite attraction, Matterhorn Bobsleds, is reopening at Disneyland next month!

Beloved Disneyland classic, Matterhorn Bobsleds, closed on August 8 for an initially indefinite refurbishment. While seeing this iconic Disneyland attraction close was disappointing to many fans who couldn’t experience this classic during their visit to the Happiest Place on Earth, Disneyland recently announced the official return of Matterhorn Bobsleds.

As of the publication of this article, the official Disneyland Resort website states that “Matterhorn Bobsleds will be closed for refurbishment from August 8 to October 13, 2022.” This means fans of this beloved classic can venture into the Matterhorn to test their courage as they experience one of Disneyland’s most thrilling rides and try to avoid the clutches of the Abominable Snowman on October 14.

Inside the Magic will update you if Disneyland makes any changes to this reopening date.

More on Matterhorn Bobsleds

Few Disney rides are as iconic and legendary as Matterhorn Bobsleds. The ride opened way back in 1959 and was Disneyland‘s first roller coaster. The ride takes Guests on the famous “Swiss Alps” as they weave, bob and turn, dodging a few mysterious creatures along the way. The ride is one of the many centerpieces of Disneyland and has provided millions of Guests with an unforgettable, thrilling, and sometimes even “back-breaking” experience.