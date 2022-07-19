Historic Disneyland Ride Closing Indefinitely Next Month

We just learned that Disneyland’s iconic Matterhorn Bobsleds will be closing next month for an unknown amount of time. The ride is set for closure on August 8, with no word on when it will return.

We will continue to keep you updated on this legendary ride.

Few Disney rides are as iconic and legendary as Matterhorn Bobsleds. The ride opened way back in 1959 and was Disneyland‘s first roller coaster. The ride takes Guests on the famous “Swiss Alps” as they weave, bob and turn, dodging a few mysterious creatures along the way. The ride is one of the many centerpieces of Disneyland and has provided millions of Guests with an unforgettable, thrilling, and sometimes even “back-breaking” experience.

Though Guests visiting Walt Disney World may also have their own snowy mountain to conquer with Animal Kingdom’s Expedition Everest, you’d be hard pressed to find a Disney fan who wouldn’t at least acknowledge the importance of Matterhorn Bobsleds.

More on the attraction at Disneyland:

Conquer the Mountain – and a Mythic Monster