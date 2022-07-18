TikTokers Believe Disney Is Purposely Sabotaging Sword in the Stone Experience

Every Guest dreams of pulling the sword from the stone in Fantasyland at Walt Disney World, but one TikToker has made it his mission to try and become worthy and pull the sword from the stone.

TikToker jojocrichton has been so dedicated, he has been visiting Magic Kingdom nearly every day in an attempt to become the King of Fantasyland.

The TikTok user has been posting videos to social media showing his attempts at trying to become the King of Fantasyland. In one attempt, he even tried talking nice to the sword, hoping a little flattery would help (spoiler alert, it didn’t):

In another video, JoJo tried to channel his love for Star Wars and use the force:

JoJo’s videos have been taking over social media as many are rooting for him. Unfortunately, he has not been deemed worthy (yet), and other TikTokers are chiming in, claiming Disney may be sabotaging and working against TikTokers.

TikToker brerknoll posted a throwback video, saying that perhaps “Disney has something against viral TikTokers” as another user @danielmccoin tried to pull the sword and also failed. They wrote:

Throwback to when Daniel was here! Valiant effort! @danielmccoin @JoJo you aren’t the only one 😂 #disney #wdw #wdw50 #magickingdom #swordinthestone

Someone else commented, tagging Disney Parks’ TikTok asking if this was true, but Disney has not responded.

If you want to follow along on JoJo’s journey to try and pull the sword from the stone, you can find his TikTok here.

The Sword in the Stone monument is located near Prince Charming’s Regal Carousel at Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World. There is also another Sword in the Stone monument located in Disneyland Park, near King Arthur’s Carousel.

Back in 2020, a Disneyland Guest actually ripped the sword from the stone. Luckily Disney was able to refurbish it and replace the sword so that other Guests can attempt to lift the sword and be deemed King of Fantasyland.

Have you ever pulled the sword from the stone at Walt Disney World? Let us know in the comments below.