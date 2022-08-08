Disney Guest Nearly Smacks Head Due to Ride Break System

The Matterhorn at Disneyland is one of the most iconic rides at the Disney Parks. The ride takes Guests into an icy cave and take in amazing views. The thrilling experience even gives Guests a close look at the legendary Abominable Snowman.

At the end of the ride, however, Guests are in for a surprise when the ride vehicle comes to a halting stop — with no warning.

The break system is a bit intense on some Disney rides, especially the Matterhorn. In fact, a TikTok video shows one Guest nearly smack her head on the bar in front of her because of how hard the ride vehicle stopped.

Disney fan and TikTok user disneyconnect_ shared the following video with the commentary:

Why are the breaks so extra on Matterhorn? This girl almost hit her head.

The Matterhorn is currently closed indefinitely as it is undergoing prolonged refurbishment. Hopefully one of the aspects they improve is the breaks system.

More on Matterhorn

Disneyland describes the Matterhorn attraction as

Conquer the Mountain – and a Mythic Monster