Disney Guest Nearly Smacks Head Due to Ride Break System

in Disneyland Resort

Posted on by Kelly Coffey 1 Comment
matterhorn disneyland

The Matterhorn at Disneyland is one of the most iconic rides at the Disney Parks. The ride takes Guests into an icy cave and take in amazing views. The thrilling experience even gives Guests a close look at the legendary Abominable Snowman.

At the end of the ride, however, Guests are in for a surprise when the ride vehicle comes to a halting stop — with no warning.

disneyland at night matterhorn
Credit: Disney

Related: VIDEO: Interview With Matterhorn’s Yeti Does NOT Go as Planned

The break system is a bit intense on some Disney rides, especially the Matterhorn. In fact, a TikTok video shows one Guest nearly smack her head on the bar in front of her because of how hard the ride vehicle stopped.

Disney fan and TikTok user disneyconnect_ shared the following video with the commentary:

Why are the breaks so extra on Matterhorn? This girl almost hit her head.

@disneyconnect_

#disneyland #distok #matterhorn #breaks #ouch #funny #fyp #tiktok #suddenstop #rollercoaster #steel #mountain #extra #summer #vacation #vaca

♬ Disney-style fanfare-style BGM – harryfaoki

Related: An Iconic Element Is NOT Running on This Disney Attraction!

The Matterhorn is currently closed indefinitely as it is undergoing prolonged refurbishment. Hopefully one of the aspects they improve is the breaks system.

More on Matterhorn

matterhorn bobsleds disneyland
Credit: Disney

Disneyland describes the Matterhorn attraction as

Conquer the Mountain – and a Mythic Monster

Climb into a 6-person bobsled and brace yourself against howling winds as you ascend 80 feet up into an icy cave. Take in the sweeping views at the summit and prepare for a thrilling, high-speed ride.

Swoop in and out of shadowy caves and along jagged rocky ledges. Throttle through snowy chutes and around frozen precipices. Fly across bridges and under waterfalls before splashing down into an alpine lake.

The real peril is not snow or sleet! Stories abound of a growling creature known as the Abominable Snowman—who will do anything and everything to protect his home.

Do you have what it takes to find out if the legends are true?

Have you ever ridden Matterhorn at Disneyland? Let us know in the comments below.

Kelly Coffey

While visiting the Most Magical Place on Earth, Kelly can be found people watching on the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover, relaxing at Baseline Tap House, snacking on Mickey-shaped foods, sipping on adult beverages on Sunset Boulevard, or hanging out with her foolish mortals at the Haunted Mansion.

View Comment (1)