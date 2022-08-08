Disney Guest Nearly Smacks Head Due to Ride Break System

The Matterhorn at Disneyland is one of the most iconic rides at the Disney Parks. The ride takes Guests into an icy cave and take in amazing views. The thrilling experience even gives Guests a close look at the legendary Abominable Snowman.
At the end of the ride, however, Guests are in for a surprise when the ride vehicle comes to a halting stop — with no warning.
The break system is a bit intense on some Disney rides, especially the Matterhorn. In fact, a TikTok video shows one Guest nearly smack her head on the bar in front of her because of how hard the ride vehicle stopped.
Disney fan and TikTok user disneyconnect_ shared the following video with the commentary:
Why are the breaks so extra on Matterhorn? This girl almost hit her head.
The Matterhorn is currently closed indefinitely as it is undergoing prolonged refurbishment. Hopefully one of the aspects they improve is the breaks system.
More on Matterhorn
Disneyland describes the Matterhorn attraction as
Conquer the Mountain – and a Mythic Monster
Climb into a 6-person bobsled and brace yourself against howling winds as you ascend 80 feet up into an icy cave. Take in the sweeping views at the summit and prepare for a thrilling, high-speed ride.
Swoop in and out of shadowy caves and along jagged rocky ledges. Throttle through snowy chutes and around frozen precipices. Fly across bridges and under waterfalls before splashing down into an alpine lake.
The real peril is not snow or sleet! Stories abound of a growling creature known as the Abominable Snowman—who will do anything and everything to protect his home.
Do you have what it takes to find out if the legends are true?
Have you ever ridden Matterhorn at Disneyland? Let us know in the comments below.