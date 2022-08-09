Disneyland Attraction Now Closed Indefinitely For Refurbishment

Few Disney rides are as iconic and legendary as Matterhorn Bobsleds. Opening way back in 1959, Matterhorn Bobsleds was Disneyland‘s first roller coaster, something that still remains impressive to this day.

The ride takes Guests on the famous “Swiss Alps” as they weave, bob and turn, dodging a few mysterious creatures along the way. The ride is one of the many centerpieces of Disneyland and has provided millions of Guests with an unforgettable, thrilling, and sometimes even “back-breaking” experience.

Though Guests visiting Walt Disney World may also have their own snowy mountain to conquer with Animal Kingdom’s Expedition Everest, you’d be hard pressed to find a Disney fan who wouldn’t at least acknowledge the importance of Matterhorn Bobsleds. Unfortunately, the ride is now closed for refurbishment.

The coaster closed yesterday, August 8, and as of now, there is no word on when the ride will reopen at the Park.

As stated above, Matterhorn Bobsleds is not the smoothest ride in Disneyland and leaves many Guests reaching for some Tylenol due to how bumpy the attraction can be. Nevertheless, the ride remains an iconic centerpiece to the Disneyland Resort and will hopefully reopen very soon.

