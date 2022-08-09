Disney Stock Price Jumps, Soars Above Previous Lows

After a rough few months, The Walt Disney Company is slowly getting back on track.

The Walt Disney Company is no stranger to the backlash, controversy, and heated opinions. Being arguably one of the largest companies in the entire world, with a hand in streaming, television, movies, entertainment, theme parks, and cruise ships, Disney is at the forefront of society on a near-daily basis. This means that the company will receive criticism whether it likes it or not and recently, it’s been the recipient of a lot.

During the ongoing battle between the state of Florida and The Walt Disney Company, Disney stock has taken quite a hit. While no correlation has been proven, it is common for company stock prices to drop during controversy or backlash.

As we previously covered, the price of one share sat at roughly $117 per share, almost half of what it was in March of last year. After a rough few months, however, The Walt Disney Company is getting back on track, slowly, that is.

As of today, August 9, 2022, Disney’s stock price sits at just above $107 per share:

This is a nearly $20 price bump since we last covered The Walt Disney Company’s stock price in June. While the past few months have been quite tumultuous for The Walt Disney Company, with widespread criticism from both political isles as well as fan outcry over price increases and food portions being cut, the company seems to be getting back on track, at least with Wall Street that is.

Disney has a lot of exciting things planned for its future, most notably in the Parks division with its transformation of EPCOT as well as a lot of new experiences coming to the Resorts. Walt Disney World recently welcomed a brand-new roller coaster in the form of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. With D23 next month, we are also hoping to get more information on Magic Kingdom’s upcoming TRON attraction as well.

Disney also promised to reveal more about the upcoming Splash Mountain retheme project at the annual expo, so we cannot wait to see what ‘s in store for us Park fans.

Do you own any Disney stock?