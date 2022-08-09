Guest Shares “Absolute Worst Experience” at California Theme Park

An enraged Guest recently shared his “absolute worst park experience” in one of the most popular attractions at this California theme park. While theme parks have a wide variety of fun activities and offerings for Guests to enjoy, experiencing the thrills of all the different roller coasters is one of the things Guests look forward to the most when visiting. But during a recent visit, the experience was less than fun for one Guest. Related: California Theme Park Refuses to Refund Enraged Guest After Traumatizing Experience Redditor u/Kolva posted the following, sharing his experience while visiting the Park: Ridiculous ghostrider wait time First time at the park and it’s a Monday so I expected low crowds, I got on ghostrider right away because I knew it would only get worse as the day went on, and expected like an hour wait at most, it has currently been almost an hour and I’m not even inside the building yet, this is completely ridiculous, there is quite literally several minutes in between each train sent, I’m not sure if they are only running one or if it’s just slow operations, but the line is barely moving, it’s about a few steps every 10 minutes, no exaggeration, I’ve heard that sometimes they prioritize flash pass without loading normal riders. This is completely absurd and I doubt I will even get to ride much today. Absolute worst park experience I’ve had with ease. Edit: I just used a stopwatch and it straight up took 5 minutes and 45 seconds to send another train going after the one ahead of it Related: Guest Frustrated After Being Trapped in Ride Queue, Stuck Without Water at California Park This sparked a discussion among fans of the Park, who commented on the crews operating the ride, the crowd levels at Knott’s Berry Farm, and how many have had similar experiences while trying to ride this attraction. Redditor u/mattnotis commented that it took him almost an hour to be able to ride GhostRider, even whit a Fast Lane Pass. While this Guest’s experience was frustrating, it is worth pointing out that most theme parks are constantly working hard to ensure the proper operation of their attractions to provide Guests with the best experience during their visit, despite the apparently growing problem of ride breakdowns.

More on GhostRider at Knott’s Berry Farm

GhostRider is one of the most popular attractions at the Orange County Park. A wooden coaster that opened in 1998 and which remains one of the top-rated in this category.

The official Knott’s Berry Farm website describes the attraction as follows:

GhostRider is the longest, tallest, and fastest wooden roller coaster on the West Coast! Looming 118 feet over historic Ghost Town, GhostRider is the largest attraction at Knott's Berry Farm and one of the longest and tallest wooden roller coasters in the world. Brave riders enter a mysterious mine and board gold, silver or copper mining car before being sent galloping along over 4,500 feet of twisting timber. The massive roller coaster includes 14 hills providing tons of air time throughout the nearly three minute journey. For the ultimate thrill, take a ride at night when every twist and turn is hidden in darkness. GhostRider has been routinely featured on the lists of the best wooden coasters in the entire world since opening in 1998. In late 2015 through spring 2016, a complete track refurbishment was performed on the ride creating an improved ride experience with a smoother track and new trains.

More on Knott’s Berry Farm

When visiting Knott’s Berry Farm, Guests can feel the thrill of attractions like GhostRider, HangTime, Jaguar!, La Revolucion, Montezooma’s Revenge, Pony Express, Sierra Sidewinder, Silver Bullet, Sol Spin, Supreme Scream, Timber Mountain Log Ride, Xcelerator The Ride, and the Calico River Rapids have to offer.

And if Guests are visiting with small kids or aren’t crazy about thrills, they can also have a great day at the Park, as they can interact with the Peanuts Gang at Camp Snoopy or ride some of the more family-friendly attractions. Some examples of these last are Balloon Race, Calico Mine Ride, Calico Railroad, Camp Bus, Charlie Brown’s Kite Flyer, Dragon Swing, Flying Ace, Grand Sierra Railroad, Hat Dance, High Sierra Ferris Wheel, Huff and Puff, Knott’s Bear-y Tales: Return to the Fair, Linus Launcher, Merry Go Round, Pig Pen’s Mud Buggies and Woodstock’s Airmail.

Have you experienced longer wait times during your recent Knott’s Berry Farm visits? Let us know in the comments below!