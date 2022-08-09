Guest Claims Disney Valet Smashed Their Car, Leaves Angry Note

One Guest had a disappointing experience while staying at one of Disneyland’s premium hotels.

There are three main hotels on the Disneyland Resort property, which include the Disneyland Hotel, Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel, and, the largest of the three, Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa.Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel is also the newest, having opened in 2001.

Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel gives Guests a California wilderness feel with a touch of Disney elegance and is described by the Disneyland website:

Escape reality at a hotel that defines grandeur at every turn—from premium accommodations and Craftsman-style elegance to Disney’s impeccable service and renowned attention to detail. Hotel Guests can enjoy impressive amenities and rich dining experiences as well as utilize the convenient entrance* to Disney California Adventure Park. It’s the ultimate way to enjoy thrill-filled days at the parks!

Recently, one Guest allegedly had a very disappointing experience at this premium Resort, however, involving a valet and a car crash. A photo went viral on Reddit which showed a banged-up car with a spiteful message written on the side.

You can see the photo below:

Seen outside the auto body shop

As you can see, the vehicle is quite scratched and dented and is currently sitting at an auto body shop. The message on the car read, “Courtesy of the valet at the Disney Grand Californian Hotel!” While this is certainly not concert evidence that the valet actually is responsible for this, it is certainly disappointing if the message is true.

The vehicle appears to be a GMC Denali SUV and a newer-looking one at that. In the comment section, several users theorized how this could actually happen. One user said:

“That hotel is $600 and up a night. Looks like they took a turn too sharp and scraped along one of those metal pole barriers. The scratch front to back…..kept going by the looks of it. Job security at the body shop. Keep up the good work.”

While we cannot confirm what actually happened with Disney valet and the Guest, it is still quite a shocking sight to see out in the open.

Have you ever had issues with the valet at Disney?