New Character Treat Trail Stage Spotted at Disneyland For Oogie Boogie Bash

FIVE FIRES (@thecalibae) recently posted a couple of photos for the all-new character stage, which resembles the staircase from which Mother Gothel sings “Mother Knows Best.”

Any guesses what character treat trail is coming here for oogie boogie bash? #disneyland

Any guesses what character treat trail is coming here for oogie boogie bash? #disneyland pic.twitter.com/7Q4QJFLVbe — 🔥 FIVE FIRES 🔥 (@thecalibae) August 25, 2022

Gothic Rosie (@gothicrosie) shared another image, captured by Brandi (@brandilynn426), taken from another angle, showing the stage covered with candles and flowers that resemble The Sundrop Flower from Tangled.

It is exciting to see Disneyland Resort getting ready for the Halloween season at the Parks, and we can’t wait for all the spooktacular fun coming to this year’s Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure. Oogie Boogie Bash will take place on select nights in September and October this year.

Disneyland Park is also gearing up for the season’s screamings, as The Haunted Mansion temporarily closed its doors on August 15 to deck the halls and welcome Guests again on September 2 with a ghoulishly glorious sight, inspired by Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993), for a limited time.

More on Disneyland Resort

Disney California Adventure has so many fun things to do! Guests can enjoy Buena Vista Street as they walk the roads Walt had in Hollywood, pick up a mouth-watering hot dog at Award Wieners, and head to Cars Land to enjoy the neon signage and Radiator Springs Racers. Fans of the MCU can visit Avengers Campus and join their favorite superhero on exciting missions on WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure and Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! Guests can also enjoy the Pixar Pal-A-Round on a swinging or non-swinging gondola, learn to fly at Goofy’s Sky School, rock on the Silly Symphony Swings, and catch Jack-Jack on Incredicoaster! The list of rides and attractions never ends!

And there is so much for Guests to enjoy at Disneyland! Walking up to Sleeping Beauty Castle is always a dream, especially when you get to go inside and relive the story of Aurora and Maleficent. Riding classics like “it’s a small world,” Pirates of the Caribbean, Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride, The Haunted Mansion, Matterhorn Bobsleds, Splash Mountain, and more will have you feeling the magic and craving a churro! Toontown is currently gearing up for a massive change which will be revealed in 2023 with the reopening of the land and the debut of Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway. At Disneyland, Guests can now enjoy Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge for some blue milk or green milk and ride Rise of the Resistance and Smuggler’s Run.

Are you attending Oogie Boogie Bash this year? Let us know in the comments below!