2022 Oogie Boogie Bash Halloween Party Guide

It may be Halfway to the Holidays, but first, Disney’s Halloween season will take over Parks all over the world like Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort.

Once more will Oogie Boogie descend on Disney California Adventure Park as the beloved Halloween Party returns to Anaheim.

Oogie Boogie Bash 2022 Tickets

What is Oogie Boogie Bash — A Disney Halloween Party?

“A Grim, Grinning Good Time” is returning to Disneyland Resort on selected nights this September and October. Taking over Disney California Adventure Park from September 6 through October 31, the fan-favorite Halloween event, Oogie Boogie Bash — A Disney Halloween Party, brings all the spooks and hauntings to the Southern California Disney Resort and will welcome Guests again in 2022.

Following the Halloween-themed event based across both Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park over the years, Mickey’s Halloween Party (formerly, “Mickey’s Halloween Treat” (2005–2007), and Mickey’s Trick-or-Treat Party (2008–2009)), Oogie Boogie Bash — A Disney Halloween Party, is Anaheim’s family-friendly answer to the spooky season.

Hosted by Oogie Boogie, the famous bag of bugs from Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993), Disney California Adventure Park will transform into a Halloween party including “after-hours park access to treat trails, photo opportunities, entertainment, attractions, spooky fun decor and more.”

From early admission into Disneyland Resort’s Disney California Adventure Park, immersive treat trails featuring popular Disney villains, character experiences, unique decorations, a limited-capacity space, commemorative keepsakes, a Halloween takeover of Carthay Circle and the Redwood Creek Challenge Trail, and exciting entertainment such as the Frightfully Fun Parade and Mickey’s Trick and Treat.

Oogie Boogie Bash takes place at the theme park across 24 nights in September and October; ticketholders begin their spooktacular Disney experience from 6 p.m. on their chosen night and can enter the Disney Park three hours early without needing a Park Pass reservation. Oogie Boogie Bash officially runs from 6 p.m. through 11 p.m.

How much is Oogie Boogie Bash — A Disney Halloween Party?

As a special ticketed event, Oogie Boogie Bash is an additional cost on top of theme park admission. Prices range from $129 to $179.

What nights is Oogie Boogie Bash — A Disney Halloween Party taking place?

Per the official Disneyland Resort website, the nights Oogie Boogie Bash is taking place are as follows:

Tues, Sept 6, 2022 – $129

Sat, Sept 10, 2022 (D23 Member exclusive night) – $179

Tues, Sept 13, 2022 – $129

Thurs, Sept 15, 2022 – $139

Sunday, Sept 18, 2022 – $149

Tues, Sept 20, 2022 – $129

Thurs, Sept 22, 2022 – $139

Sun, Sept 25, 2022 – $149

Tues, Sept 27, 2022 – $129

Thurs, Sept 29, 2022 – $139

Sun, Oct 2, 2022 – $159

Tues, Oct 4, 2022 – $139

Thurs, Oct 6, 2022 – $149

Sun, Oct 9, 2022 – $159

Tues, Oct 11, 2022 – $139

Thurs, Oct 13, 2022 – $149

Sun, Oct 16, 2022 – $159

Tues, Oct 18, 2022 – $139

Thurs, Oct 20, 2022 – $149

Sun, Oct 23, 2022 – $159

Tues, Oct 25, 2022 – $159

Thurs, Oct 27, 2022 – $159

Sat, Oct 29, 2022 – $179

Mon, Oct 31, 2022 – $179

Guests attending on September 10, 2022, must be members of the Official Disney Fan Club, D23, as the Oogie Boogie Bash taking place is a D23 Exclusive Member Night. D23 states that members attending the Disney Halloween Party for the Member Night “will receive a D23-exclusive commemorative poster, plus other special surprises.” The Halloween Party takes place on the evening of Saturday’s D23 Expo events.

Are tickets still available for Oogie Boogie Bash — A Disney Halloween Party 2022?

Unfortunately, Oogie Boogie Bash at the Disney theme park is now sold out for this year. Disneyland states:

Tickets for this event are sold out, but there is still plenty of spooky fun to be had during Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort. Enjoy spirited touches throughout the parks, ride Haunted Mansion Holiday and step on over to Cars Land for Mater’s Graveyard JamBOOree.

More on Halloween Time at Disneyland Resort later on!

Oogie Boogie Bash Special Events

What special events are at Oogie Boogie Bash?

Frightfully Fun Parade

Every Oogie Boogie Bash night, Guests will be able to experience the Frightfully Fun Parade at Disney California Adventure Park. The “spectacle of magical mayhem” sees villains like Ichabod Crane, and the Headless Horseman of Sleepy Hollow traipse through the streets of Disney California Adventure in an eerie pre-parade before the rest of Disney’s villainous cohort descend.

From Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse in seasonal Halloween costumes to the Pumpkin King himself, Jack Skellington, the Frightfully Fun Parade features the ghosts of the Haunted Mansion attraction, Cruella, a fierce dragon, and even the devilish Cheshire Cat.

While Disney has not confirmed parade show times, the Resort reminds Guests that “[o]ffer and event elements are subject to restrictions, change or cancellation without notice.”

Mickey’s Trick and Treat

Disneyland Resort describes the interactive stage show:

Join Mickey Mouse and pals for a costume party where trick-or-treaters laugh, dance, enjoy a spooky-but-fun story and take home a special treat! Mickey and Minnie Mouse love dressing up and celebrating Halloween with their friends, especially when Goofy and Donald Duck drop by. Things get pretty wacky when their pal Parker really gets into a silly “mad scientist” costume and brews up a potion! Soon everyone’s running from bats, spiders and ghosts—eeks! This music-filled show features 2 original Halloween songs, colorful video projections, spooky special effects, bubbles, surprises and lots of family-friendly, interactive fun. Who’s ready for tricks and treats?

Like the Frightfully Fun Parade, Mickey’s Trick and Treat will play every Oogie Boogie Bash event and will begin with the Party’s launch on September 6, 2022. The stage show takes place in Hollywood Land.

Treat Trails

Guests attending Oogie Boogie Bash this Halloween season can expect to load up on candy. Once again, Disney California Adventure Park will create immersive treat trails where Park Guests can experience “moonlit trails featuring appearances by Disney villains and more.”

Disney says:

Each trail lures Guests deeper into the immersive worlds of the mischievous Characters everyone loves to hate. It’s a howl-o-ween adventure filled with frightfully delightful fun for all ages! Trick-or-treat trails feature an assortment of candy, including M&M’S, SKITTLES, SNICKERS and other Halloween favorites.

Villain’s Grove

During Oogie Boogie Bash, Disneyland Resort will transform the Redwood Creek Challenge Trail into an “enchanted grove of mystical lights, sights, and sounds!”

The list of villainous encounters is as follows:

Frollo’s Sanctuary – Head into an otherworldly cathedral of trees infused with incense smells and chanting voices.

Maleficent’s Will – Roam through a region replete with eerie ravens, thorn-spiked vines and a seemingly spellbound waterfall of cascading color!

Queen of Hearts Garden – Wander ‘round a charming garden of roses that paint themselves red right before your eyes!

Scar’s Elephant Graveyard – Descend into a vast expanse that echoes with hyena laughter!

Dr. Facilier’s Friends on the Other Side – Summoned by the great beyond, shadowy hands and colorful spells lure Guests deeper into the grove’s darkest corners.

The Wicked Queen’s Lightning Forest – See the forest come alive as an electrifying storm flashes from branch to branch.

Home of the Wisps – Watch these winged caretakers guide Guests to safety amid a magical bastion of endless light.

Dawn – Escape in the nick of time as flickering lanterns lead the way toward a brilliant sunrise and the conclusion of this mythical trip!

Guests can find the transformed Redwood Creek Challenge Trail at Grizzly Peak where the Villain’s Grove will provide family-friendly experiences this Halloween season.

What characters are at Oogie Boogie Bash — A Disney Halloween Party?

While an official character list is not released, Guests can expect to bump into their favorite Disney Villains, as well as Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, decked out in their Holiday best.

Last year’s Oogie Boogie Bash saw some of The Walt Disney Company’s newest villains enter the Disney Parks. Styled after Emma Stone’s take on the fur-loving villain, Cruella made quite the entrance at the Halloween Party, while Marvel Studios’ Agatha Harkness — made popular by Kathryn Hahn in WandaVision — perfectly tied the new Avengers Campus into the festive event. During Oogie Boogie Bash’s run, Zombie Captain America also made his inaugural Disney Park appearance, based on the Marvel Zombies episode of What If…?.

Earlier this year, Disney Parks released a teaser of two new villains joining the lineup at Oogie Boogie Bash. The short video featured a wilting flower and a flickering candle; theories suggest that Madame Mim from The Sword in the Stone (1963) and Mother Gothel from Tangled (2010) are about to make their Party debut.

The Cars of Pixar’s Cars universe will also be decked out in their Haul-O-Ween attire as Radiator Springs becomes Radiator Screams.

Oogie Boogie Bash — A Disney Halloween Party Costume Guidelines

Unlike a regular day at the Disney theme parks, costumes are encouraged at any Halloween event — whether that’s Oogie Boogie Bash at Disneyland Resort or Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Walt Disney World Resort’s Magic Kingdom.

While themed attire is actively encouraged, there are specific guidelines Guests must adhere to in order to enjoy the Oogie Boogie Bash — A Disney Halloween Party.

Guests must not pose for photographs or sign autographs; costumes are to be family-friendly only and not feature anything offensive or violent; costumes resembling an actual weapon will be prohibited as will costumes containing sharp and pointed objects; layered costumes are discouraged and may be subject to additional security screening; costumes that drag on the ground such as Disney Princess dresses, are also not allowed.

Disney state:

Guests who do not adhere to these guidelines may be refused entry and/or removed from the event, unless his or her costume can be modified to meet the above standards. While creativity is encouraged, we also value safety and good judgment.

For full guidance on costume wearing at Oogie Boogie Bash, click here.

What are the costume guidelines for ages 13 and under?

Per the Disneyland Resort website:

Costumes and some costume masks may be worn as long as the entire face isn’t covered and eyes are visible.

Face coverings may be required; please see the current policy regarding face coverings.

What are the costume guidelines for ages 14 and up?

Per the Disneyland Resort website:

Capes may be worn if the length does not go below the waist.

Themed T-shirts, blouses, sweatshirts and hats are permitted.

Acceptable accessories include transparent wings, plastic light sabers, toy swords and tutus.

Headwear may be worn as long as it does not cover the face.

Costume masks of any kind may not be worn.

Halloween at the Disneyland Resort

What happens if I missed out on Oogie Boogie Bash tickets?

If Guests have missed out on Oogie Boogie Bash — A Disney Halloween Party, then have no fear! While the special ticketed event at Disney California Adventure Park is a hive of Halloween fun, the rest of the Disneyland Resort is also getting into the festivities, with many spooks happening across Disneyland Park and the Downtown Disney District.

Characters Dressed in Their Howl-iday Best

From September 2 through October 31, many characters across the Disney Resort will become decked out in their Howl-iday best. From Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse to Jack Skellington and Sally, Disney characters will be spookily stepping out this Halloween season.

Halloween Screams

During Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort, Halloween Screams will take place over Sleeping Beauty Castle. The 10-minute-long nighttime show is described as:

Your nocturnal delight kicks off with an eerie greeting from your “Master of Scare-omonies” Jack Skellington and his ghostly dog Zero—spirits from Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas. As Jack and Zero fade into the night leaving you to enjoy what’s to come, settle in and embrace the jump-worthy collision of sights and sounds—soaring flames, projections of rising ghosts and classic Disney villains like Maleficent and Ursula the Sea Witch—all set to a medley of Halloween-inspired songs… one showstopper after another. Finally, as you reach the grand finale, there’s no need to be shy. Feel free to sing—or scream―along! Plus, on select nights, you’ll also be able to watch sparkling fireworks possess the sky.

As Disney states, on select nights Halloween Screams will present with fireworks while on others it will run as a projection show.

Main Street Pumpkin Festival

As Walt Disney Imagineering transforms the Disneyland Resort into all things Halloween, Main Street, U.S.A. will become a “horde of grinning gourds”, with uniquely-carved pumpkin displays — including the giant Mickey pumpkin.

Halloween Time Decorations

Between Park closing on September 1 and Park opening on September 2, the magic of Disney will have been hard at work as the Halloween season descends on the Resort. Oogie Boogie himself will adorn the main-gate marquee, while Buena Vista Street’s Carthay Circle Theater will be transformed into a bat-swarmed attraction, the Headless Horseman will appear, and Radiator Springs will become Radiator Screams.

Attraction Overlays

Haunted Mansion Holiday

The already spooky Haunted Mansion in Disneyland Park’s New Orleans Square will be transformed into Haunted Mansion Holiday from September 2, 2022. Disney describes the attraction overlay:

Pumpkin King Jack Skellington has been busy decorating the Haunted Mansion with frightfully festive touches inspired by Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas. Experience thrilling sights and seasonal surprises created by the citizens of Halloween Town. Sally, Oogie Boogie and other Nightmare nasties will be on hand to wish you “Season’s Screamings!”

The regular health and safety guidelines remain in place for Haunted Mansion Holiday.

Guardians of the Galaxy — Monsters After Dark

The attraction that was once The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror and became Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission — BREAKOUT!, will transform once again into Guardians of the Galaxy — Monsters After Dark from September 2, 2022, at Avengers Campus. Disney describes the attraction as:

Amid the chaos of the Guardians of the Galaxy’s rescue attempt, Groot got left behind. Even worse, the Collector’s Fortress is now mired in a total state of emergency—and overrun with menacing beasts. Your objective? Team up with Rocket to return to the fortress, distract the monsters and escape with his little buddy in tow—but proceed with caution. With the Guardians of the Galaxy involved, the plan is bound to run into a few exciting ups and downs!

The primary differences between Mission — BREAKOUT! and Monsters After Dark lay in the projection usage which sees the former replaced with a Rocket and Groot-themed storyline as the beloved pair take on, you guessed it, Monsters After Dark!

Luigi’s Honkin’ Haul-O-Ween

This fall season, Luigi’s Rollickin’ Roadsters will also be feeling the Halloween spirit when the attraction becomes Luigi’s Honkin’ Haul-O-Ween in Cars Land. Disney describes the ride as:

Gather ‘round the Horn of Plenty for a frightfully delightful festa sure to keep motors running. Got monster mash-worthy moves? Head to Cars Land this fall for Luigi’s Honkin’ Haul-O-Ween, a ghoulishly grand song ‘n’ dance bash guaranteed to wake the dead… batteries, of course! While his kooky cugini (aka, cousins) give Guests a spooktacular spin around the dance floor, Luigi and Guido add a haunted twist to traditional songs and stories from the old country—including the “Terror-antella,” “The Chop Top of Carsoli” and more.

Mater’s Graveyard JamBOOree

In addition to Luigi’s Honkin’ Haul-O-Ween, Mater’s Junkyard Jamboree will become Mater’s Graveyard JamBOOree this Halloween in Cars Land. Disney describes the attraction as:

Don’t miss the down-home jamboree that’s tons of fun for all makes and models! Dying to do a spine-tinglin’ twirl? This fall, boo-step on over to Cars Land for Mater’s Graveyard JamBOOree, a haunted hootenanny featuring high-spirited Haul-O-Ween music. While tractor-trailer dance partners swirl Guests around the graveyard, Mater becomes the life of the party by crooning creepy country tunes with a Haul-O-Ween twist—including “Welcome to Radiator Screams,” “Monster Truck Smash” and other frightfully delightfully dark ditties. Keep an eye out for the tombstone grills that beckon you to “rust-in-peace!

Pluto’s Pumpkin Pursuit

It’s not just the theme parks that are getting into the Halloween spirit at the Disneyland Resort, the Downtown Disney District will be home to Pluto’s Pumpkin Pursuit from September 9 — a family-friendly pumpkin hunt around the restaurant and recreation area.

Pluto’s Pumpkin Pursuit allows Guests to purchase a game board for $9.99 plus tax at select locations, hunt for pumpkins around Downtown Disney, and then return the board for a special prize (whether a Guest completed the Pursuit or not!).

Locations to collect the game board are:

Acorns Gifts & Goods (Located at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa)

Disney Home

Disney’s Fantasia Shop (Located at the Disneyland Hotel)

Disney’s Pin Traders

The Disney Dress Shop

Wonderground Gallery

World of Disney

Locations to collect the prize are:

Disney’s Pin Traders

World of Disney

Alongside all these offerings, Disneyland Resort will also be home to a plethora of merchandise and culinary delights for all the ghoulish Guests visiting during Halloween Time.

Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort officially begins on September 2, 2022, and runs through October 31, 2022.

Are you attending Oogie Boogie Bash — A Disney Halloween Party this year? Let us know in the comments down below!