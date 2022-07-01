Popular Disney Halloween Party Sells Out In Under 24 Hours

Yesterday, June 30, 2022, tickets for Disneyland Resort’s popular Halloween party, Oogie Boogie Bash, went on sale.

Now, it has been confirmed by Instagram theme park reporter Gothic Rosie that tickets for the Disney California Adventure Park event have sold out. She updated her original post about available dates to read:

OOGIE BOOGIE BASH SOLD OUT AS OF 7/1 12:07am These will continue to change and hoping for a restocking of availability as they did last year

(but that’s not confirmed)

In addition to Oogie Boogie Bash — which is set to feature new characters in addition to standbys like Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Goofy, and Nightmare Before Christmas’s Jack, Sally, and Oogie Boogie (of course!) — on the West Coast, Disney Parks are welcoming the return of Walt Disney World Resort’s Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party for the first time since the property’s pandemic-related closure in 2020.

The official description of Oogie Boogie Bash reads:

Don your favorite costume for a frightfully fun night of Characters, tricks and treats for Guests of all ages. The spell’s been cast! On select nights this September and October, Disney California Adventure Park will host a separately ticketed Halloween party with Oogie Boogie. This family-friendly event includes after-hours park access to treat trails, photo opportunities, entertainment, attractions, spooky fun decor and more. Your ticket also lets you enjoy Disney California Adventure Park for up to 3 hours before Oogie Boogie Bash – A Disney Halloween Party begins. Once the party starts at 6:00 PM, you’ll be treated to 5 hours of shindig shenanigans—including special Halloween-themed entertainment, attractions, Character sightings and more. Magic Key holders, stay tuned for additional details on a special offering during event nights. So, whether you’re a poised princess, galactic defender or fearless hero, there’s something incredible for all. Choose a date from 24 exciting nights—as ticket availability is limited, be sure to get yours while supplies last! Related: Fans Ask Disney to Make a Villains Version of Mickey’s PhilharMagic For Halloween

Remember that at this time, additional Oogie Boogie Bash ticket availability has not been confirmed.

Did you snag a ticket to Disneyland’s Halloween extravaganza?

