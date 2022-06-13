Fans Ask Disney to Make a Villains Version of Mickey’s PhilharMagic For Halloween

Mickey’s Philharmagic is certainly a classic attraction at both Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida and in Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California.

In case you are not familiar with Mickey’s PhilharMagic, it is an incredible 3D adventure that stars some of our favorite classic Disney characters including Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck as they get ready to put on an incredible orchestra. However, Donald decides to put on Mickey’s sorcerer hat and things get a little out of hand.

Donald ends up going through some of the most beloved Disney animated films as he finds himself stuck right in the middle of some Disney classic song scenes. These include “Be Our Guest” from Beauty and the Beast, “A Whole New World” from Aladdin, “I Just Can’t Wait To Be King” from The Lion King, “Part of Your World” from The Little Mermaid, and more.

And most recently, Disney decided to add a brand-new scene to Mickey’s PhilharMagic featuring Pixar’s Coco (2017).

Now, fans have another idea for Disney — create a Disney villains version of Mickey’s PhilharMagic for Halloween! The conversation started when one Disney fan shared their idea for a Disney Villains version to Reddit, writing:

Instead of Donald stealing the hat, we would have a trio of mysterious figures steal the hat and mickey and the gang chase after them, running into all the villains tring to get it back. So instead of seeing classic moments from Disney movies with the heroes, we would see the villains doing their flamboyant numbers.

The fan even included which songs they would love to see within this version of Mickey’s PhilharMagic, writing:

Poor Unfortunate Souls – Ursula, casting her spell with her two ghostly magical hands, trying to steal the voices of the audience. Be Prepared – Scar, with his hyena army and the creepy green light they marched in Friends On The Other Side – Dr. Facillier and all the shadowy loa swirling around the theater spooking the guests And finally, during the climax, mickey and the gang have chased down the mysterious trio who reveal themselves to be… Lock, Shock, and Barrel from nightmare before christmas, and we get the final number from their boss Oogie Boogie’s Song – Oogie Boogie

Several other fans are chiming, all on board with this idea. One user would like to see Donald remain in the show though, writing:

This is great. But leave Donald in it. Donald + villains is my dream!

To which another fan agreed, saying:

Yeah you’ve gotta have Donald in there for the “finale”. I think take OPs idea except the three figures turn out to be Huey Louie and Dewey. Donald chases them through a bunch of villain musical numbers and then at the end he corners the boys who are saved by witch hazel from the old trick or treat short, and she does a magic whammy on him that sends him into the wall.

You can read the entire Reddit thread here.

What do you think? Should Disney bring a Villains version of Mickey’s PhilharMagic for Halloween season? Let us know in the comments below.