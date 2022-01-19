Disney Fans Have an Interesting Complaint About Mickey’s PhilharMagic

Mickey’s PhilharMagic, is an incredible 3D adventure that stars some of our favorite classic Disney characters including Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck as they get ready to put on an incredible orchestra. However, Donald decides to put on Mickey’s sorcerer hat and things get a little out of hand.

This fan-favorite attraction hosts thousands of Guests every single day at Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World; however, some are now complaining about one aspect of the attraction’s theater lobby.

When Guests first enter the queue for Mickey’s PhilharMagic, they are met a handful of posters advertising the Concert Hall’s past productions and performers, including Hades from Hercules, Ariel and her sisters from The Little Mermaid, José Carioca, Panchito Pistoles, and Donald Duck from The Three Caballeros, Wheezy from Toy Story 2, and more.

Once through the initial queue area, Guests will enter the theater lobby, pick up their 3-D glasses, and wait for the doors to swing open so they can take their seats and watch the show.

While waiting, Guests listen to orchestral music from Fantasia, Fantasia 2000, and other Disney animated films before Minnie comes over the loudspeaker and informs Guests to stand behind the yellow line as the doors will swing open. Well, one Disney World Guest pointed out that the yellow lines on the floor are “misaligned,” which is causing quite the discussion between other fans.

One Disney World Guest took a photo of the yellow box on the floor writing “At Mickey’s PhilharMagic at the Magic Kingdom, this yellow box in front of the door is misaligned,” which another Reddit user re-shared to the Walt Disney World subgroup, writing “An interesting nitpick…”

If you look closely, on the right hand side, the yellow box begins further back than the left-hand side. Many of you are probably not thinking twice about this, but there are many fans out there who are actually bothered by this.

One user wrote:

This is gonna bother me now every time I’m at work

And another Walt Disney World fan expressed:

Both interesting and justified. You’d think someone would better at using a ruler. I’d rank this up there with Goofy’s conductor hat being cut off during M&MRR in terms of lack of attention to detail.

Someone else pointed out the possible reasoning to this, asking:

Does the door on the right swing open further than the one on the left? That might be the reasoning for the misaligned box.

To which a former Disney World Cast Member replied, confirming that this actually is the reasoning:

Yup this is it! -a former Philhar cast member

You wouldn’t think something like this would be getting as much attention as it is, but it is clear that there are plenty of people who are bothered by this misaligned yellow box.

Mickey’s Philharmagic tells the story of Donald Duck, who ends up going through some of the most beloved Disney animated films as he finds himself stuck right in the middle of some Disney classic song scenes. These include “Be Our Guest” from Beauty and the Beast, “A Whole New World” from Aladdin, “I Just Can’t Wait To Be King” from The Lion King, “Part of Your World” from The Little Mermaid, and more.

And just recently, Mickey’s PhilharMagic underwent a refurbishment as Disney added a brand-new scene featuring Disney Pixar’s Coco to the show. Walt Disney World describes this attraction as:

An Animated 3D Experience Put on your 3D “opera glasses” and take a seat in the Concert Hall in front of the 150-foot-wide, 180-degree seamless wraparound screen. As the lights dim, we find Donald Duck fast asleep. When he dons Mickey’s Sorcerer’s Hat and decides to try his hand at conducting the concert, he’s suddenly plunged into a 3D dream world of classic Disney animated musical sequences. Classic Songs Experience “Be Our Guest” from Beauty and the Beast, “Part of Your World” from The Little Mermaid, “I Just Can’t Wait To Be King” from The Lion King and “You Can Fly” from Peter Pan—plus many more—presented for the first time in stunning 3D. Some Very Special Effects Mickey’s PhilharMagic features child-friendly, in-house special effects throughout the presentation. These effects, created to further immerse you in the adventure, include light splashes of water and other surprises.

