Disney Announces More Fan-Favorite Halloween Experiences Returning This Fall!

Disney previously announced that Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party would be returning to Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World Resort this fall and that the beloved Oogie Boogie Bash would be returning to Disneyland Resort, as well.

Now, more details and experiences have been announced at Disneyland Resort for this coming fall!

Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort will cast its eerie spell Sept. 2 through Oct. 31, 2022. Featuring seasonal décor, Halloween-themed attractions, photo opportunities with favorite Disney characters and villains, plus specialty treats and more, there is something for everyone during this spook-tacular celebration.

The Halloween spirit will also extend to Downtown Disney District with colorful pumpkin décor and specialty offerings. Pluto’s Pumpkin Pursuit – a delightful family-friendly pumpkin hunt – will return to Downtown Disney from Sept. 9 – Oct. 31, 2022. The Hotels of the Disneyland Resort will have Halloween-themed lobby displays, too.

Plaza de la Familia at Disney California Adventure park will return Sept. 2 – Nov. 2, 2022, to celebrate the spirit of Día De Los Muertos with live entertainment, delightful foods, hands-on crafts and interactive experiences.

And for fun and festive frights for all ages after park hours, Oogie Boogie Bash – A Disney Halloween Party* will be offered as a separate-ticket event at Disney California Adventure park on 23 select nights starting Sept. 6, through Oct. 31, 2022. And new this year: members of D23: The Official Disney Fan Club may purchase tickets to their own Oogie Boogie Bash night on Sept. 10 during D23 Expo: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

Halloween Time at Disneyland Park

Throughout Disneyland Park, you may encounter favorite Disney characters in brand-new Halloween looks or wickedly wonderful Disney villains looking to stir up a bit of mischief. Vibrant seasonal décor will transform Main Street, U.S.A., with whimsical pumpkin displays, while ghouls and goblins of all ages will enjoy taking photographs with the iconic giant Mickey Mouse pumpkin.

The Haunted Mansion attraction will undergo its annual seasonal transformation to becomeHaunted Mansion Holiday, as Jack Skellington wrecks the halls of the mansion with frightfully festive decor inspired by “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas.” Expect the sweet sight and smell of the mansion’s annual bespoke gingerbread house, perched perilously on the ballroom table.

Every night from Sept. 2 – Oct. 31, 2022, guests may enjoy the return of the supernatural showcase “Halloween Screams,” a vibrant projection and light show. On weekend nights, “Halloween Screams” will take to the skies with fireworks that are sure to waken the Halloween spirits.** You’ll even be able to view this seasonal nighttime spectacular from several different locations throughout the park, including Main Street, U.S.A., Sleeping Beauty Castle and in front of “it’s a small world.”

Halloween Time at Disney California Adventure Park

At the entrance to Disney California Adventure park, Oogie Boogie, from “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas,” will loom over the entrance, channeling his magic to create a forever Halloween, transforming favorite attractions with eerie and ethereal details.

In Cars Land, Radiator Springs will become Radiator Screams, where resident “car-acters” will transform their homes with unique Haul-O-Ween twists. Lightning McQueen, Mater, Cruz and Red will be greeting guests in their best “car-stumes.” You can also catch a ride on popular Cars Land attractions that rev up with Halloween spirit: Mater’s Junkyard Jamboree opts for a spooky soundtrack to become Mater’s Graveyard JamBOOree, and Luigi’s Rollickin’ Roadsters takes guests on a wicked whirl-a-about to become Luigi’s Honkin’ Haul-O-Ween.

Over in Avengers Campus, as night falls, Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! transforms into Guardians of the Galaxy – Monsters After Dark, an exciting and spooky adventure filled with creepy creatures and thrilling drops.

On Buena Vista Street, Mickey Mouse and friends don old-fashioned Halloween styles, poised and ready for photos. Festive Halloween décor will add to the ambiance on Buena Vista Street. When the sun sets, the façade of Carthay Circle Restaurant comes alive with Halloween magic as bats swarm, green energy pulses from within and projections light up the iconic tower structure with mesmerizing moments. And you’ll want to stop for a photo in front of the 10-foot-tall statue of the Headless Horseman holding his jack-o’-lantern head high in the sky!

Plaza de la Familia

Plaza de la Familia returns to Paradise Gardens at Disney California Adventure park from Sept. 2 – Nov. 2, 2022. This immersive, limited-time celebration, inspired by the spirit of Día de los Muertos, features live entertainment, festive foods, crafts and more. Can’t-miss activities include “A Musical Celebration of Coco,” a lively street performance honoring Disney and Pixar’s “Coco” and the everlasting bonds of family. You may also enjoy Mariachi music at Paradise Gardens Bandstand, The World of Coco, an intriguing art installation, a photo opportunity at the iconic Arbol de la Vida(Tree of Life) photo location and memory wall as well as a greeting with a hand-animated figure of Miguel from “Coco.”

If you visit Disneyland park Sept. 2 – Nov. 2, 2022, you can also encounter a vibrant display commemorating the traditions of Día de los Muertos, featuring a musical trio of iconic skeleton figurines, brightly colored flowers and other festive décor that honors the spirit of the season, located in Frontierland.

Oogie Boogie Bash – A Disney Halloween Party

Disney previously announced the return of the Oogie Boogie Bash. On 23 select nights beginning Sept. 6, through Oct. 31, 2022, the separate-ticket, after-park hours event Oogie Boogie Bash – A Disney Halloween Party at Disney California Adventure park will add to the family-friendly fun during Halloween Time. This limited-capacity event offers kids and guests of all ages the opportunity to enjoy the park’s attractions, unique entertainment, character sightings and more, while dressed in their favorite Halloween costumes. In addition to taking in all the spook-tacular sights and trick-or-treating experiences, guests attending Oogie Boogie Bash will also be able to explore areas inside Disney California Adventure park that remain open during the party, including Avengers Campus. Highlights of Oogie Boogie Bash include immersive treat trails, “Mickey’s Trick and Treat” show, the “Frightfully Fun Parade,” Villains Grove at the Redwood Creek Challenge Trail, and more. Visit Disneyland.com/OogieBoogieBash for all the details!

On June 28 (no earlier than 9 a.m. PT), a limited amount of Oogie Boogie Bash tickets go on pre-sale for Magic Key holders, and members of D23: The Official Disney Fan Club may begin to purchase tickets to their own exclusive one-night special event (scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 10). Tickets to the events, except the D23 special event, go on sale to the general public beginning June 30 (no earlier than 9 a.m. PT) at Disneyland.com/OogieBoogieBash.*

