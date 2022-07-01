Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party In High Demand, Already Selling Out

Tickets for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party are in high demand and fans are facing sell-outs.

If you’re planning to head to Walt Disney World Resort this fall to take in the sights and sounds of Halloween and celebrate with Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Magic Kingdom, you might want to reserve tickets sooner rather than later.

Disney announced the return of the beloved Halloween party earlier this spring after the Disney After Hours Boo Bash received backlash from many Disney Park fans last year.

Ticket prices will range from $109 – $199. The event dates are as follows:

August : 12, 16, 19, 23, 26, 30

: 12, 16, 19, 23, 26, 30 September : 2, 5, 9, 11, 13, 16, 18, 20, 23, 25, 27, 29, 30

: 2, 5, 9, 11, 13, 16, 18, 20, 23, 25, 27, 29, 30 October: 2, 4, 6, 7, 10, 11, 13, 14, 16, 18, 20, 21, 23, 25, 27, 28, 30, 31

However, if you were planning to go on Halloween night, it looks like you’ll have to make different plans. According to the Disney World website, Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party has already sold out for Halloween night.

At this time, all other dates for the event are still listed as available.

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party will take place from 7:00 p.m. to midnight.

Ticket holders will be admitted to Magic Kingdom park as early as 4:00 p.m. on the valid date of their ticket–giving them even more time to enjoy their favorites before the event begins! These date-specific event tickets do not require an additional day theme park ticket or theme park reservation.

Disney Annual Passholders and Disney Vacation Club Members can save $10 per ticket to Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, valid for select event nights.

In addition to the return of Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Walt Disney World Resort, Disney also announced the return of the Oogie Boogie Bash at Disneyland Resort. Though the tickets for Oogie Boogie Bash only went on sale yesterday, several dates have already reportedly sold out, read more about that here.

Are you excited to see Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party return to Disney World this year? Let us know in the comments below.