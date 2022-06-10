Disneyland Adds NEW Exclusive Entrance For Select Guests

Disneyland Resort is set to undergo some major changes in the upcoming months and years. From the proposed DisneylandForward expansion to the overhaul of the Downtown Disney District, there’s a lot to look forward to if you’re a fan of Walt Disney’s original theme park property.

Now, one change has already been implemented — Disneyland Guests staying at Disney’s Paradise Pier hotel have a separate entrance for Disney California Adventure Park. Instagram user Gothic Rosie confirmed the addition of this new gate for select Guests:

PARADISE PIER HOTEL’S DCA ENTRANCE Thanks to @versace_vibez for the fabulous vid!! #giveafollow REPOST

“Paradise Pier Hotel guests now have their own entrance into Disney California Adventure. It’s about a 3-5 minute walk.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝓖𝓸𝓽𝓱𝓲𝓬𝓡𝓸𝓼𝓲𝓮 (@gothicrosie)

One of the major perks of staying onsite at one of Disneyland Resort’s three hotels — the Disneyland Hotel, Disney’s Grand Californian Resort & Spa, and Disney’s Paradise Pier — is getting to enter the Parks via exclusive entrances that are not available to those who only have theme park tickets or Magic Key passes.

This new DCA entrance is not the only change coming to Disney’s Paradise Pier in the near future. The Resort hotel is set to receive a major Pixar Animation Studios retheme in the near future. Per Disney Parks Blog’s official announcement:

Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel will soon begin a transformation, with an all-new theme! The reimagining of the hotel will weave the artistry of Pixar into its comfortable, contemporary setting. Guests will gain a new perspective on some of their favorite Pixar worlds and characters through carefully curated artwork, and décor that reveals the creative journey of the artists who helped bring these stories to life. Related: Fans Thrilled to See Johnny Depp Back in Another Disneyland Show

Currently, a timeline for the retheme has not been confirmed. It has also not been revealed if the hotel will get a name change as part of its revamp. It’s worth noting that the name likely won’t change to simply “Pixar Pier” as this is already an area Guests can visit at Disney California Adventure Park.

More on Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel

The existing description of the nautical-inspired Disney’s Paradise Pier hotel reads:

Celebrate the heyday of California beachfront boardwalks at Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel. Step back in time at this old-fashioned yet modern hotel—home to a variety of shopping and recreation opportunities—and ride a wave of relaxation from your charming seaside-themed room all the way up to the rooftop pool for some welcome fun in the sun. Seaside-Inspired Accommodations

Stay in rooms that reflect the casual yet elegant beachfront pavilion hotels of the early 1920s. Sand-and-surf-themed furnishings and décor, elegant park-influenced artwork and all the modern amenities you would expect from a Disney Resort hotel make this a perfect fit for families looking for a whimsical yet restful stay. Featuring rooms for almost any size family, select accommodations at Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel even offer views of Disney California Adventure Park.

Are you excited to try Disneyland’s new entrance?

Visit the official Disney World website to plan your next magical vacation to Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district OR the official Disneyland website to plan your trip to Disneyland Resort’s two theme parks — Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park — and the Downtown Disney District!