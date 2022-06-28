“Lock Up Your Children!” the First Trailer For Hocus Pocus 2 Is Here!

Lock up your children! The Sanderson Sisters are returning after nearly 30 years, and they are ready to take on the stage.

Disney recently released the first teaser trailer for Hocus Pocus 2, which will be coming to Disney+ on September 30, kicking off the Halloween season the best way possible! In the trailer, we can see icons of the original movie like the Black Flame Candle, Winifred Sanderson’s book, and a black cat, making it hard for fans to hide their excitement to see this new story come (back) to life.

This Halloween Season, some legends never die. Hocus Pocus 2, an Original movie event, streaming September 30 on Disney Plus.

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy reprise their roles as the Sanderson Sisters for the highly anticipated Disney+ Original Movie Hocus Pocus 2. The live-action, long-awaited sequel to the perennial Halloween classic brings back the delightfully wicked Sanderson sisters for more comedic mayhem.

As stated by Disney:

Hocus Pocus 2 also stars Doug Jones (The Shape of Water), Whitney Peak (Gossip Girl), Lilia Buckingham (Dirt), Belisa Escobedo (American Horror Stories), Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso), Tony Hale (Veep), Sam Richardson (The Tomorrow War, Good Boys), Juju Brener (Vanquish), Froy Gutierrez (Teen Wolf), Taylor Paige Henderson and Nina Kitchen. The film is directed by Anne Fletcher (Dumplin, The Proposal), written by Jen D’Angelo (Happy Together, Workaholics), and produced by Lynn Harris (King Richard, The Shallows), with Adam Shankman (Disenchanted, Hairspray), Ralph Winter (Hocus Pocus, X-Men franchise) and David Kirschner (Hocus Pocus, Chucky) serving as executive producers. Related: Massive ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Announcement Leaves Fans Freaking Out

The official Disney+ synopsis of this movie reads:

It’s been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters who were executed for practicing witchcraft, and they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high-school students to figure out how to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before midnight on All Hallow’s Eve.

More on Hocus Pocus

The original Hocus Pocus, released in 1993, stars Bette Midler (Winifred Sanderson), Sarah Jessica Parker (Sarah Sanderson), and Kathy Najimy (Mary Sanderson) as they terrorize the town of Salem, Massachusetts, awakened by a young boy curious about the local witch museum.

You can watch Hocus Pocus on Disney’s streaming service, Disney+. The synopsis of the popular Halloween film reads:

After moving to Salem, Mass., teenager Max Dennison (Omri Katz) explores an abandoned house with his sister Dani (Thora Birch) and their new friend, Allison (Vinessa Shaw). After dismissing a story Allison tells as superstitious, Max accidentally frees a coven of evil witches (Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy) who used to live in the house. Now, with the help of a magical cat, the kids must steal the witches’ book of spells to stop them from becoming immortal.

