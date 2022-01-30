Massive ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Announcement Leaves Fans Freaking Out

If you are a Sanderson sister, get ready because we have some Hocus Pocus new for you!

In 2019, it was announced that the 1993 Halloween film Hocus Pocus would receive a sequel, Hocus Pocus 2. When Disney announced that Hocus Pocus 2 would be returning, it was under the impression that Adam Shankman (Hairspray) would lead the way as a director. Since then, we have heard that the Untitled C / W Project (listed as Shankman’s most recent IMDB project) had Bette Midler (Winifred), Sarah Jessica Parker (Sarah), and Kathy Najimy (Mary) attached, all three actors loved the script. Aside from seeing the iconic Sanderson sisters return, Disney announced Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckingham, Belissa Escobedo, Doug Jones, Tony Hale, Sam Richardson, Hannah Waddingham, Juju Brener, Froy Gutierrez, Taylor Henderson, and Nina Kitchen will all be joining the film.

Up until now, we knew the movie would be released to Disney+ in fall 2022, but now that date has been updated to Halloween 2022, with an update that the project has also wrapped filming and is headed into post-production! Now, Adam Shankman has taken to Instagram to share the following:

SISTAAAAAHHHHSSS! Aaaaand that’s a WRAP!!! #hocuspocus2

Congratulations to the amazing team @bettemidler @sarahjessicaparker @kathynajimy @567and8 @mrsleshem and the WHOOOOLLLEEEE cast and crew!!!

Coming to you #halloween #2022 on @disneyplus

The post left Hocus Pocus fans freaking out in the comments section, as many are so excited to see the iconic cult-classic come to life once again.

It is not certain if the movie will drop on October 31 or prior, but by announcing that it is coming during Halloween of 2022, as opposed to fall, it seems likely that the movie will have an October release date.

More on Hocus Pocus

As we have previously discussed, The Illuminerdi reported that the movie would follow a high school-aged girl named Becca. Becca is a loner who does not have many friends and a stepmother she really dislikes.

Becca is an aspiring witch who manages to get her hands on a new dark flame candle at the town’s magic shop located in the Sanderson Sisters old cottage. Along with classmate, “Izzy” a confident oddball, Becca mistakenly summons the Sanderson Sisters on Halloween night leading to chaos in the town as the girls race to find a way to stop the witches who still seek youth and immortality. And it looks like the sisters will not only come across Becca and Izzy, but “Giles” the owner of the magic shop in their former home, “Sam” a classmate of the girls and magician who works at Giles’ magic shoppe who also has a crush on Becca, and Becca’s kind and cheerful stepmother “Luann” who is an outsider in her own right.

You can watch Hocus Pocus on Disney’s streaming service, Disney+. The official description of the popular Halloween film reads:

After moving to Salem, Mass., teenager Max Dennison (Omri Katz) explores an abandoned house with his sister Dani (Thora Birch) and their new friend, Allison (Vinessa Shaw). After dismissing a story Allison tells as superstitious, Max accidentally frees a coven of evil witches (Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy) who used to live in the house. Now, with the help of a magical cat, the kids must steal the witches’ book of spells to stop them from becoming immortal.

