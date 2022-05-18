Disney Plus Announces “Hocus Pocus 2” Release Date!

At the Disney Upfront event in New York City, some Disney fans got an exclusive look at a clip from the upcoming sequel to Hocus Pocus (1993). This Disney+ exclusive film will star Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy reprising their roles as the three witchy Sanderson Sisters.

The clip hasn’t been released to the public, but was described by Entertainment Weekly. They write:

The rough-cut footage showed two young girls lighting the Black Flame Candle, which summons the central witches as Midler squeals, “Lock up your children! Yes, Salem, we’re back!”

They then launch into a musical number — a cover of Elton John’s “The Bitch Is Back” — while Billy Butcherson (Doug Jones) and a still-unnamed character played by Sam Richardson also appear. Tony Hale, who plays the mayor of Salem, is also featured in the clip.

The biggest announcement of all? The film will premiere September 30 on Disney+.

An official Disney+ press release from last fall reads:

It’s been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters who were executed for practicing witchcraft, and they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high-school students to figure out how to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before midnight on All Hallow’s Eve.

Though details of the Hocus Pocus 2 plot are slim, Entertainment Weekly confirmed that Thora Birch, who portrayed the lovable little girl Dani in Hocus Pocus (1993), will not be returning for the sequel.

More on Hocus Pocus

The original Hocus Pocus, released in 1993, stars Bette Midler (Winifred Sanderson), Sarah Jessica Parker (Sarah Sanderson), and Kathy Najimy (Mary Sanderson) as they terrorize the town of Salem, Massachusetts, awakened by a young boy curious about the local witch museum.

From Disney+:

Conjured up by some unsuspecting pranksters, a tricky trio of 300-year-old witches set out to cast a spell on the town and reclaim their youth. But first, they must get their act together and outwit three kids and a talking cat.

