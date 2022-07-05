Disney’s Haunted Mansion Is Closing Next Month

We have some exciting news for fans of an iconic Disneyland attraction!

It was just revealed when exactly the Haunted Mansion at Disneyland will be closing for its annual retheme. On the official Disneyland website the following statement can be found:

Haunted Mansion will be closed for refurbishment from August 15, 2022, to September 1, 2022, and will reopen on September 2, 2022, as Haunted Mansion Holiday during Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort.

So there you have it, Haunted Mansion at Disneyland will officially be closing on August 15 of this year to make way for its annual holiday overlay featuring characters and scenery from Disney’s The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993).

More on Haunted Mansion at the Disneyland Resort:

Frightful Delights Await Dearly depart into a foreboding estate, drag your body to the dead center of the Portrait Chamber and watch as the walls begin to stretch before your eyes. Climb into your waiting Doom Buggy and embark on a shivering journey into an unearthly realm. The disembodied voice of the Ghost Host is your private guide through the cadaverous dwelling—home to grinning ghosts and other spectral surprises. Glide past a rattling casket in the conservatory. Head off to Madame Leota’s spooky séance room. Float by the Grand Ballroom and its waltzing apparitions. Take a spin through a cemetery where the spirited residents regale you with song. Beware of lurking hitchhikers—these phantom pranksters may try to follow you home!

Creepy Fun for Little Ones The Haunted Mansion is dark and contains some mildly frightening scenes, but there is no gore. The ghostly residents are friendly and the ride is slow-moving.

