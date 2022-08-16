Former Disney Imagineer Says Classic Attraction “Could Be Retired” Soon

When hinges creak in doorless chambers, and strange and frightening sounds echo through the halls…

Disneyland Resort recently celebrated the “Hauntiversary” of a fan-favorite attraction. The Haunted Mansion opened in 1969 at Disneyland Resort and has since been one of the most beloved attractions at the Park, welcoming thousands of Guests every year who are eager to witness ghosts practicing their terror with ghoulish delight. The Disneyland attraction takes Guests through the wonders of the iconic house in New Orleans Square, delighting them with a séance with Madame Leota, a joyful ball, and a lively concert performed by the graveyard locals.

Legendary Disney Imagineer Bob Gurr, who created the iconic Doom Buggy that takes Guests into the boundless realm of the supernatural on this beloved attraction, recently posted a video — which has since been deleted — celebrating the attraction’s anniversary.

Bob wished The Haunted Mansion a happy 63rd birthday — which was probably a simple confusion as the attraction just celebrated its 53rd anniversary — and jokingly commented that when the attraction turned 65 years old, it “could be retired,” making reference to the full retirement age.

However, Bob quickly added that The Haunted Mansion would never be retired from Disneyland because that would be “Doom,” referencing the name of the vehicle he created, as he was holding a license plate with the words “Doom Bugy” in his hands.

Fans of Bob Gurr and his work can find the license plate shown above on Bob Gurr’s Fandom Productions shop by clicking here.

More on The Haunted Mansion

This beloved attraction has been a landmark of Disneyland for 53 frightening fun years and will surely remain that way for many more years to come.

The official Disneyland website describes The Haunted Mansion as follows:

Take your seat in a gloomy Doom Buggy for a spooky tour through this house of happy haunts. Frightful Delights Await Dearly depart into a foreboding estate, drag your body to the dead center of the Portrait Chamber and watch as the walls begin to stretch before your eyes. Climb into your waiting Doom Buggy and embark on a shivering journey into an unearthly realm. The disembodied voice of the Ghost Host is your private guide through the cadaverous dwelling—home to grinning ghosts and other spectral surprises. Related: Guest Shares Disturbing Footage From “Not-At-All Terrifying” Disneyland Ride Malfunction Glide past a rattling casket in the conservatory. Head off to Madame Leota’s spooky séance room. Float by the Grand Ballroom and its waltzing apparitions. Take a spin through a cemetery where the spirited residents regale you with song. Beware of lurking hitchhikers—these phantom pranksters may try to follow you home!

The Haunted Mansion temporarily closed its doors on August 15 to deck the halls for its popular Holiday overlay as Disneyland Resort gears up for the Halloween Season celebrations, including Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure.

The Mansion will open its doors again on September 2 to welcome Guests with a ghoulishly glorious sight, inspired by Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993), for a limited time. Guests will be able to see Jack Skellington as Sandy Claws, Sally, Oogie Boogie, and even Zero, who will take over The Haunted Mansion at New Orleans Square for the 21st time since this Holiday overlay began in 2001.