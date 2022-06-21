Guest Shares Disturbing Footage From “Not-At-All Terrifying” Disneyland Ride Malfunction

Disneyland is home to timeless classic rides and attractions like Peter Pan’s Flight, Dumbo The Flying Elephant, Pirates of the Caribbean, The Haunted Mansion, “it’s a small world,” and so many more that bring joy to the young and fill the young at heart with nostalgia.

While the Park tries to keep all of its attractions running smoothly, ride malfunctions can always happen for several reasons, and with some attractions being well over 50 years old, it is no wonder they may break down. However, not all breakdowns are as terrifying as one recently experienced by Disneyland Guests.

Redditor u/punkrockblitzkrieg shared a chilling video of their experience during a “not-at-all terrifying” malfunction during the graveyard scene of Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion. The entire set is dead silent, except for a few howling sound effects and humming noise, probably from the ride’s tracks.

You can see the video below or click here to watch it.

The original poster commented that the sound started right after the attic scene, as Guests passed the Hatbox Ghost. “The doombuggies stopped super abruptly and you heard that droning sound you hear in the background. We were stopped for a minute before we started moving again to get us out. It was down for a couple hours after this,” they add.

Fellow Redditor u/mohavewolfpup shed some light on the bizarre sound, as they commented that the Doom Buggies are secured to the track system by a series of bolts, which often break due to the stress from flipping around and tilting backward. They add this is probably the only weakness in the design, but that this represents no risk for Guests and that the problem commonly presents itself around the attic and graveyard scenes of the ride.

We reported on a similar incident about a month ago, meaning this specific malfunction is not uncommon in the attraction.

While this otherworldly experience is undoubtedly one Guests won’t forget anytime soon, The Haunted Mansion remains a fan-favorite classic, welcoming thousands of “foolish mortals” every day.

A fan-favorite attraction that opened in 1969 at Disneyland Resort and in 1971 at Magic Kingdom welcomes thousands of Guests every year who are eager to witness ghosts practicing their terror with ghoulish delight. The Disneyland attraction takes Guests through the wonders of the iconic house located in New Orleans Square, delighting them with a séance with Madame Leota, a joyful ball, and a lively concert performed by the graveyard locals.

The official Disneyland website describes the attraction as follows:

Take your seat in a gloomy Doom Buggy for a spooky tour through this house of happy haunts. Frightful Delights Await

Dearly depart into a foreboding estate, drag your body to the dead center of the Portrait Chamber and watch as the walls begin to stretch before your eyes. Climb into your waiting Doom Buggy and embark on a shivering journey into an unearthly realm. The disembodied voice of the Ghost Host is your private guide through the cadaverous dwelling—home to grinning ghosts and other spectral surprises. Glide past a rattling casket in the conservatory. Head off to Madame Leota’s spooky séance room. Float by the Grand Ballroom and its waltzing apparitions. Take a spin through a cemetery where the spirited residents regale you with song. Beware of lurking hitchhikers—these phantom pranksters may try to follow you home!

