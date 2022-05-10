Guests Forced to Listen to Irritating Noise While Stuck on Disney Ride

Disneyland Resort’s Haunted Mansion is no stranger to breaking down. Having opened at the Park in 1969, the ride is almost 53 years old. As recently as March 2022, Guests were reporting that while the ride was running, some beloved effects like Leota’s floating head and the Hat Box Ghost were experiencing technical issues.

Last week, a Guest broke free of their restraints on Haunted Mansion after the ride stopped. Another Guest claimed that the Guest that broke out was agitated by a loud, droning noise and decided to exit the ride vehicle themselves. They posted their experience on Reddit:

From the moment the Doom Buggies stopped, this loud droning noise kept emanating from a set of speakers between us and the main room. Mom and I had the misfortune of being right under one of said speakers, and it was loud enough to vibrate our vehicle! The two people in the Doom Buggy next to us grew so agitated by the noise that they managed to squirm their way out from the Doom Buggy’s lapbar to use the EXIT behind us whose sign you can see reflected in the glass. I believe that their forceful exit was what caused the E-Stop that shut off the broken audio and turned on the worklights.

Now a different sound has irritated Guests stuck on Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion. In a TikTok video posted by @_disney._stuff_ and credited to a user named @Tapgryphongirl, you can see the ballroom scene of the Haunted Mansion, where ghosts typically giddily dance to eery music.

Instead, the lights are on in the attraction, and the music is off, replaced by a loud buzzing sound.

The account wrote:

Annoying noise while stuck in The Haunted Mansion. Cred Tapgryphongirl #disney #disneyland #magickingdom #hauntedmansion #disneyworld #disneytiktok

The account didn’t provide any detail on whether the ride re-started or if they were evacuated from Haunted Mansion.

In the comments, Disney fans speculated on what the sound could be. Some thought it was projectors apart of the Pepper’s Ghost effect that Disneyland uses to make the galloping ghosts appear in the ballroom of Haunted Mansion. Others thought something might be caught in the tracks of either the ride or one of the gears in an animatronic.

Some fans suggested one of the music speakers blew out, explaining both the lack of music and the loud buzzing sound. Disney hasn’t acknowledged the video or explained a potential cause for this sound or the one heard last week when the Guests forced their way out of the ride.

