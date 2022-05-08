Guests Break Free From Restraints, Completely Shut Down Disney Ride

A few Guests had a very “unique” experience while riding one of Disney Park’s most famous attractions.

While Disneyland may be “The Happiest Place on Earth,” this doesn’t mean things are always perfect. From crazy crowds to increasing prices, the Disneyland Resort has its fair share of troubles. This is especially true ever since COVID-19 took over the world in early 2020. The pandemic has affected every aspect of our lives and left theme parks in a very peculiar state.

Some have even argued that COVID-19 has affected the way people act when in public, saying that social norms have all been pushed out the window. In a post on Reddit, one Guest highlighted their very peculiar experience at the Haunted Mansion, causing us to believe that maybe some Guests have forgotten how the Disney Parks are supposed to operate.

Make sure to click the link to see all the behind-the-scenes photos they were able to take. Along with each photo, the Guest also described what exactly was happening and why the ride was stopped:

From the moment the Doom Buggies stopped, this loud droning noise kept emanating from a set of speakers between us and the main room. Mom and I had the misfortune of being right under one of said speakers, and it was loud enough to vibrate our vehicle! The two people in the Doom Buggy next to us grew so agitated by the noise that they managed to squirm their way out from the Doom Buggy’s lapbar to use the EXIT behind us whose sign you can see reflected in the glass. I believe that their forceful exit was what caused the E-Stop that shut off the broken audio and turned on the worklights. A cast member started making their way along the line, opening our Doom Buggies. We got a cool if fleeting view of the chandelier hallway, and I noticed the Hatbox Ghost was present in some of the pictures on the walls. Were those pictures around even before he was brought back? We also got a view of just HOW HUGE the empty area next to the loading zone is – though considering all the different layered things they put back there for the beginning of the Nightmare Before Christmas layover, it makes sense it would be so huge.

As you can see, the Guest claims that a very loud and annoying sound started to play right above them as the ride came to a stop. Because this attraction is an Omnimover however, a quick stop is normal. However, the Guests claim that due to the loud noise, other Guests left their buggy and actually walked out of one of the emergency exits on the ride.

This of course caused the entire attraction to be evacuated as a way to make sure everyone was safe. It is important to remember that breaking from the on-ride restraints is strictly against Disneyland’s rules and policies. One small silver lining to all of this was the chance to see the Haunted Mansion with the lights on. Evacuating an attraction almost acts as a behind-the-scenes tour of the ride and is a dream come true for many fans

