Disney World Updates Website, CUTS Nearly ALL COVID Protocol Language

When Walt Disney World reopened in July 2020 after temporarily closing due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the theme parks implemented several protocols to stay in line with CDC guidelines. These included face mask requirements, social distancing requirements, an increase in hand sanitizing stations, limited capacity, and more.

Now, as we continue to fight the ongoing pandemic, Walt Disney World is consistently updating its safety protocols. The most recent update has just taken place on the Walt Disney World website.

Previously, the Walt Disney World website listed three different bullet points about COVID-19 protocols at the theme parks. Now, the website only displays one notification.

The one that remains is as follows:

An inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present. View important details. Review health and safety measures, including face covering information, operational guidelines and park reservation requirements. Learn more.

The two notifications that were removed were the specific face covering requirements at Walt Disney World notification and a more generalized notification that gave “important information” for visiting the Walt Disney World Resort.

This update comes after the controversial update that Disney will no longer require face masks indoors or on transportation for those fully vaccinated as they had previously, following the federal ruling that struck down the CDC’s face mask requirement on airplanes and public transit.

The notification also used to mention that guidelines are subject to change at any time and experiences could be modified due to those changing guidelines.

This spring, Disney brought back character meet and greets and completely dropped distancing requirements at both Parks. These restrictions were some of the last remaining from Disney’s COVID-19 protocols following the reopening of Disneyland and Walt Disney World during the ongoing pandemic.

It’s important to stay updated on the ever-changing COVID-19 guidelines at Walt Disney World before your vacation. Be sure to check Disney’s website and My Disney Experience app before you go for the most updated information.

What do you think of the updated guidelines? Are you still wearing a mask on your Disney vacations? Let us know in the comments.

If you want to visit Walt Disney World on your next family vacation to experience any of the four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — but aren’t sure where to begin planning, then don’t hesitate to reach out to our friends over at the Authorized Disney Vacation Planners at Academy Travel for a free quote.