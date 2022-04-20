Fans Speak Out Regarding Disney’s MAJOR Face Mask Policy Update

The CDC mask mandate is no longer in effect and the TSA will not enforce it on public transportation at this time. Shortly after this news broke, Orlando International Airport, several airlines including JetBlue and United, and Uber released statements, updating their mask mandate protocols, and lifting the requirement of wearing proper facial coverings.

Now, Walt Disney World is following suit, now making it optional for Guests to wear face coverings while aboard Disney buses and Monorails. But how do Guests and fans feel about the update? Disney fans are speaking out.

We recently reported that Guests visiting Walt Disney World in the near future, and are fully vaccinated, face masks will be optional in both indoor and outdoor locations. The new policy went into effect on February 17, 2022.

Not long after, Disney updated its policy for the Disney Skyliner, saying that Guests who are fully vaccinated have the option to wear a face covering while boarding the Disney Skyliner. Those who are not fully vaccinated had to still wear a proper face covering while aboard this transportation.

Now, as previously mentioned, Walt Disney World is now making it optional for Guests to wear face coverings while aboard Disney buses and Monorails

Disney’s new policy states:

Face coverings are optional for Guests in both outdoor and indoor locations, as well as Disney transportation. It is recommended Guests who are not fully vaccinated continue wearing face coverings in all indoor locations, including indoor attractions and theaters and on enclosed transportation. Please note, face coverings are not permitted while experiencing water slides or in the water.

So how exactly do Disney fans feel about this new policy? Here’s what they had to say.

Disney fan and Twitter user GentleBenj replied to reporter Ashley Carter with a simple GIF, showing exactly how they feel about the news:

And Twitter user Just me expressed:

Awesome. no need to carry around a mask in my pocket just to ride the bus

However, Tracy Mirelez responded to reporter Scott Gustin saying:

Wrong decision

To which Twitter user MW replied:

Why, Disney already crams people on to rides with no mask. How are busses and monorails more dangerous than a packed ride?

It seems that overall, the reactions to the updated face mask policy are split. Some fans are relieved that don’t have to carry around a face mask just for the bus or the Monorail while others feel this may have been the “wrong decision”.

How do you feel about the latest face mask policy at Disney World? Let us know in the comments below.