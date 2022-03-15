Disney Changes Face Mask Policy For Guests Riding Select Transportation

We recently reported that Guests visiting Walt Disney World in the near future, and are fully vaccinated, face masks will be optional in both indoor and outdoor locations. The new policy went into effect on February 17, 2022.

Now, Disney World is making another update to its face mask policy, this time involving select transportation.

While visiting Walt Disney World, Guests have the option to utilize a Disney World bus, boat, Monorail, or Skyliner to get from their destination to their preferred destination. Disney’s Skyliner is the newest mode of transportation, which debuted at Walt Disney World in September 2019.

If you aren’t familiar, Guests can board Disney’s Skyliner — a complementary mode of transportation — and glide past one-of-a-kind views of waterways, woodlands, and two Walt Disney World theme parks — Disney’s Hollywood Studios and EPCOT. The new Skyliner transposition is in constant motion, which means Guests arrive at their destination within minutes! Relax along the way, take in the views, and you will be there before you know it.

Previously, Guests utilizing the Skyliner were required to wear a face covering while inside a gondola, but now, Disney has changed the policy.

Guests who are fully vaccinated now have the option to wear a face covering while boarding the Disney Skyliner. Those who are not fully vaccinated must still wear a proper face covering while aboard this transportation.

Additionally, masks are still required for those boarding a Disney bus or Monorail, despite your vaccination status. You can see this reflected in the screenshot below.

It is important to keep in mind that at this time, based on guidance from health authorities, neck gaiters, open-chin, triangle bandanas and face coverings containing valves, mesh material or holes of any kind are not acceptable face coverings.

For more information on Disney World’s current COVID-19 policies, visit their website here.

How do you feel about the new face mask policy at Walt Disney World? Let us know in the comments below.