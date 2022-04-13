Biden Administration Makes Decision to Extend Travel Face Mask Requirement

If you are preparing to travel to one of the Disney Parks or Universal theme parks, make sure to bring your face covering as the Biden administration has announced it will extend the nationwide mask requirement for public transit, including while on flights.

According to AP News, the Biden administration has announced it will extend the nationwide mask requirement for public transit for two weeks. This comes as the mask requirement was set to end on April 18, meaning now the requirement will be put in place through May 3, 2022. Per AP News:

The move was being made out of abundance of caution, the person said, speaking on the condition of anonymity to preview the CDC’s action. When the Transportation Security Administration, which enforces the rule for planes, buses, trains and transit hubs, extended the requirement last month, it said the CDC had been hoping to roll out a more flexible masking strategy that would have replaced the nationwide requirement.

We recently reported that Guests visiting Walt Disney World in the near future, and are fully vaccinated, face masks will be optional in both indoor and outdoor locations. The new policy went into effect on February 17, 2022.

Guests who are fully vaccinated now have the option to wear a face covering while boarding the Disney Skyliner. Those who are not fully vaccinated must still wear a proper face covering while aboard this transportation.

Additionally, masks are still required for those boarding a Disney bus or Monorail, despite your vaccination status.

Universal Orlando also made masks optional for fully vaccinated Guests both indoors and outdoors, but will not require proof of vaccination.

Universal Studios Hollywood recently updated its mask policy and now, Guests who are fully vaccinated are no longer required to wear a mask indoors or outdoors. Guests who are not fully vaccinated are required to wear a mask indoors, but no Guests are required to wear a face-covering outdoors, regardless of vaccination status.

If you are traveling, however, be sure to bring your face covering as you will still be required to wear it while on your flight as well as on a Disney bus or Monorail at Walt Disney World.

How do you feel about the travel face mask requirement extending? Let us know in the comments below.