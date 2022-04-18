Florida Judge Strikes Down CDC’s Mask Mandate For Planes, Public Transport

As we continue to fight back against COVID-19, a Florida judge recently vetoed a nationwide mandate for mask-wearing on public transportation.

Just today, U.S. district Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle in Tampa, Florida ruled for the transportation mask mandate from the CDC to be voided. The CDC recently extended its transportation mask mandate through May 3, 2022.

The full report can be found here.

Both the CDC and Walt Disney World have commented on this decision. Right now, Walt Disney World only requires Guests to wear masks while on public transportation such as the Monorail or Bus services. At the moment it is unsure how Judge Mizelle’s ruling will affect the Walt Disney World Resort.

As we have done since reopening, we’ve been very intentional and gradual in our approach to our COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Based on recent trends and regulatory guidance, Walt Disney World Resort will be making adjustments to these measures, which may continue to change at any time without notice. Face coverings are optional for fully vaccinated Guests in both outdoor and indoor locations. We expect Guests who are not fully vaccinated to continue wearing face coverings in all indoor locations, including indoor attractions and theaters. Face coverings are still required by all Guests (ages 2 and up) on Disney buses and monorails. All face coverings (whether disposable or reusable) should: Be made with at least 2 layers of breathable material

Fully cover the nose and mouth and secure under the chin

Fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face

Be secured with ties or ear loops and allow the Guest to remain hands-free At this time, based on guidance from health authorities, neck gaiters, open-chin, triangle bandanas and face coverings containing valves, mesh material or holes of any kind are not acceptable face coverings.

Do you think Disney should still make Guests wear masks while using transportation?

