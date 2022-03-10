Disney Attraction Facing “Disappointing” Issue, Effect Non-Functional For Weeks

At the Disney Parks, there are so many iconic and legendary rides. From Pirates of the Caribbean to “it’s a small world” guests can experience some truly fun and historical experiences.

When it comes to Disneyland, few attractions have as much history as The Haunted Mansion. Originally envisioned to be a walk-through haunted house by none other than Walt Disney himself, The Haunted Mansion continues to scare, spook and entertain Guests by the thousands each day.

Unfortunately, it seems that the 999 haunts that run the mansion have been slacking on maintenance lately, as Guests are reporting that a famous section of the ride is not operational and hasn’t been for weeks.

A recent Reddit post highlighted this issue, with Guests chiming in on whether or not they’ve noticed this issue while riding. Take a look at the full post below from u/sheworewhat:

Missing hitchhiking ghosts in the mirrors at the end of Haunted Mansion?

Has this been happening to anyone else? I’ve been to the parks a few times in Feb and March of this year, and any time I rode Haunted Mansion there were no hitchhiking ghosts that would typically appear alongside you in the mirrors at the end of the ride – for anyone! Has anyone had a hitchhiking ghost appear lately? Maybe I just have bad timing!

In the comments, many users claimed that the attraction has been missing its iconic “hitchhiking ghost” effect for weeks now. One user said that the effect has been broken for months now, which was pretty “disappointing”. Another Guest reported that no ghosts were visible last week.

Another Guest says that the ghosts were missing on all four times they rode the attraction. For those who don’t know, the hitchhiking ghosts appear at the end of the ride, where Guests face giant mirrors that use the pepper’s ghost effect, creating the illusion that the ghosts are actually traveling with you as your ride vehicle slowly moves down the hallway.

It is unfortunate that the effect is reportedly missing from the ride and has been for months now and we can only hope Disney can make a fix to this issue soon.

Disney describes the Haunted Mansion as follows:

Frightful Delights Await Dearly depart into a foreboding estate, drag your body to the dead center of the Portrait Chamber and watch as the walls begin to stretch before your eyes. Climb into your waiting Doom Buggy and embark on a shivering journey into an unearthly realm. The disembodied voice of the Ghost Host is your private guide through the cadaverous dwelling—home to grinning ghosts and other spectral surprises. Glide past a rattling casket in the conservatory. Head off to Madame Leota’s spooky séance room. Float by the Grand Ballroom and its waltzing apparitions. Take a spin through a cemetery where the spirited residents regale you with song. Beware of lurking hitchhikers—these phantom pranksters may try to follow you home!

Creepy Fun for Little Ones The Haunted Mansion is dark and contains some mildly frightening scenes, but there is no gore. The ghostly residents are friendly and the ride is slow-moving.

Have you noticed this issue at Disneyland? Let us know in the comments below.

