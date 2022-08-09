Disneyland Celebrates “Hauntiversary” of Fan-Favorite Attraction

Here’s to another year of frightening fun!

Disneyland Resort is celebrating the “Hauntiversary” of a fan-favorite attraction. The Haunted Mansion opened in 1969 at Disneyland Resort and has since been one of the most beloved attractions at the Park, welcoming thousands of Guests every year who are eager to witness ghosts practicing their terror with ghoulish delight. The Disneyland attraction takes Guests through the wonders of the iconic house in New Orleans Square, delighting them with a séance with Madame Leota, a joyful ball, and a lively concert performed by the graveyard locals.

Today, August 9, this beloved classic is celebrating its 53rd “Hauntiversary,” allowing Guests to visit this historical attraction and thanking the grim grinning Cast Members who bring this frightfully fun attraction to life each day.

Guests can venture into regions beyond until August 15, when The Haunted Mansion temporarily closes its doors to deck the halls for its popular Holiday overlay, as Disneyland Resort gears up for the Halloween Season celebrations, including Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure.

The Mansion will open its doors again on September 2 to welcome Guests with a ghoulishly glorious sight, inspired by Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993), for a limited time. Guests will be able to see Jack Skellington as Sandy Claws, Sally, Oogie Boogie, and even Zero, who will take over The Haunted Mansion at New Orleans Square for the 21st time since this Holiday overlay began in 2001.

More on The Haunted Mansion and Haunted Mansion Holiday

The official Disneyland website describes The Haunted Mansion as follows:

Take your seat in a gloomy Doom Buggy for a spooky tour through this house of happy haunts. Frightful Delights Await

Dearly depart into a foreboding estate, drag your body to the dead center of the Portrait Chamber and watch as the walls begin to stretch before your eyes. Climb into your waiting Doom Buggy and embark on a shivering journey into an unearthly realm. The disembodied voice of the Ghost Host is your private guide through the cadaverous dwelling—home to grinning ghosts and other spectral surprises. Glide past a rattling casket in the conservatory. Head off to Madame Leota’s spooky séance room. Float by the Grand Ballroom and its waltzing apparitions. Take a spin through a cemetery where the spirited residents regale you with song. Beware of lurking hitchhikers—these phantom pranksters may try to follow you home!

The site also describes Haunted Mansion Holiday as follows: