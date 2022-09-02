Welcome, my friends, to our Christmas delight. Come witness a ghoulishly glorious sight…

The Haunted Mansion at Disneyland Resort will reopen its creaking doors today to welcome Guests once again to let them see what happens when two holidays collide. The attraction temporarily closed its doors on August 15 to deck the halls for its popular holiday overlay, and will reopen today, announcing the official start of the Halloween season celebrations at Disneyland Resort, including Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure.

For a limited time, The Haunted Mansion will welcome Guests into a new vision inspired by Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993). Guests will be able to see Jack Skellington as Sandy Claws, Sally, Oogie Boogie, and even Zero, who will take over The Haunted Mansion at New Orleans Square for the 21st time since this holiday overlay began in 2001.

As of the publication of this article, at 8:30 am local time, Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion Holiday shows as temporarily closed on the official Disneyland app. However, it is almost sure that this information will be updated later today as the attraction officially reopens for Guests to enjoy, especially since the official Disneyland website states that the attraction will be open from 8 am to 12 am today.

The opening of Haunted Mansion Holiday marks the official start of the fall celebrations at Disneyland Resort, during which Guests can enjoy spooktacular decorations, meet their favorite characters in their best Halloween costumes, enjoy delicious seasonal treats, and so much more! Disney California Adventure will home Oogie Boogie Bash on select nights from September 6 through October 31.

For those unfamiliar with The Haunted Mansion’s holiday overlay, the official Disneyland website describes it as follows:

Decked Out for the Hallow-Days

Pumpkin King Jack Skellington has been busy decorating the Haunted Mansion with frightfully festive touches inspired by Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Experience thrilling sights and seasonal surprises created by the citizens of Halloween Town. Sally, Oogie Boogie and other Nightmare nasties will be on hand to wish you “Season’s Screamings!

