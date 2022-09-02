Get Ready, Haunted Mansion Holiday Reopens Today at Disneyland !

Posted on by Ed Aguila Leave a comment
Haunted Mansion with Halloween Overlay

Credit: Disney

Welcome, my friends, to our Christmas delight. Come witness a ghoulishly glorious sight…

The Haunted Mansion at Disneyland Resort will reopen its creaking doors today to welcome Guests once again to let them see what happens when two holidays collide. The attraction temporarily closed its doors on August 15 to deck the halls for its popular holiday overlay, and will reopen today, announcing the official start of the Halloween season celebrations at Disneyland Resort, including Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure.

Haunted Mansion Holiday
Credit: Disney

For a limited time, The Haunted Mansion will welcome Guests into a new vision inspired by Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993). Guests will be able to see Jack Skellington as Sandy Claws, Sally, Oogie Boogie, and even Zero, who will take over The Haunted Mansion at New Orleans Square for the 21st time since this holiday overlay began in 2001.

As of the publication of this article, at 8:30 am local time, Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion Holiday shows as temporarily closed on the official Disneyland app. However, it is almost sure that this information will be updated later today as the attraction officially reopens for Guests to enjoy, especially since the official Disneyland website states that the attraction will be open from 8 am to 12 am today.

haunted mansion holiday wait time on opening day
Credit: Screenshot via Disneyland app

The opening of Haunted Mansion Holiday marks the official start of the fall celebrations at Disneyland Resort, during which Guests can enjoy spooktacular decorations, meet their favorite characters in their best Halloween costumes, enjoy delicious seasonal treats, and so much more! Disney California Adventure will home Oogie Boogie Bash on select nights from September 6 through October 31.

Oogie Boogie at Oogie Boogie Bash 2021
Credit: Inside the Magic

More on The Haunted Mansion and Haunted Mansion Holiday

For those unfamiliar with The Haunted Mansion’s holiday overlay, the official Disneyland website describes it as follows:

Decked Out for the Hallow-Days

Pumpkin King Jack Skellington has been busy decorating the Haunted Mansion with frightfully festive touches inspired by Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Experience thrilling sights and seasonal surprises created by the citizens of Halloween Town. Sally, Oogie Boogie and other Nightmare nasties will be on hand to wish you “Season’s Screamings!

Disney Halloween fun - Holiday Haunted Mansion
Credit: Disney

More on Disneyland

Disneyland has been a source of joy and inspiration to the world for over 65 years, being home to countless memories for the young and the young at heart. The Park is home to timeless classic attractions like Peter Pan’s FlightPirates of the CaribbeanThe Haunted Mansion, “it’s a small world,” Matterhorn Bobsleds, Splash Mountain, and many more. Guests have the chance to visit Sleeping Beauty Castle, which is always a dream, especially when you can go inside and relieve the story of Princess Aurora and Maleficent. Toontown is currently gearing up for a massive change which will be revealed in 2023 with the reopening of the land and the debut of Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway. At Disneyland, Guests can now enjoy Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge for some blue milk or green milk, meet their favorite characters from the Star Wars franchise, and ride Rise of the Resistance and Smuggler’s Run. If we add to that all the iconic dining offerings, and the chance to meet the Mouse that started it all, it is no wonder Disneyland is The Happiest Place On Earth!

walt with model of the haunted mansion
Credit: Disney

Are you excited to visit Sandy Claws at Haunted Mansion Holiday this year? Let us know in the comments below!

Ed Aguila

Average Disney nerd and snack enthusiast. Catch Ed trading pins at Main Street, U.S.A., visiting Madame Leota at the Haunted Mansion, and constantly debating which is best, blue milk or green milk at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

