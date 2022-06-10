Disney Continues to Secretly Shorten the Track of One Popular Ride

Tomorrowland in Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World is filled with various rides and attractions. Guests can blast off into space aboard a rocket at Space Mountain or take the grand circle tour of Tomorrowland while riding the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover.

But did you know that one Tomorrowland attraction has continuously gotten shorter over the years as Disney keeps removing parts of the track?

According to Disney Remnants on Twitter, Disney has been shortening the track of the Tomorrowland Speedway for years. In 1974, Disney shortened the Tomorrowland Speedway track to make room for Space Mountain. In 1987, the track was shortened once again for Mickey’s ToonTown Fair. In 2012, the Tomorrowland Speedway was shortened for the New Fantasyland section of the Park. And in 2019, Disney began removing parts of the track to make room for the soon-to-be TRON attraction.

Per Disney Remnants:

Originally known as Grand Prix Raceway, the Tomorrowland Speedway has been losing its natural habitat over the years! The track was shortened in 1974 for Space Mountain, in 1987 for Mickey’s Toontown Fair, in 2012 for the new Dumbo location, and in 2019 in preparation of Tron!

In case you aren’t familiar, Tomorrowland Speedway is an attraction located inside Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World. The official description of the attraction reads:

Take the wheel of a gas-powered car and strap yourself in for an exciting and scenic drive. As the checkered flag is waved, you’re off! Accelerate around sharp bends and lush foliage. Spot iconic attractions visible from the roadway, and pick up the pace as you sprint to the finish line. Featuring a working gas pedal and steering wheel, your car can navigate up and down inclines and around turns. It’s a nostalgic drive that will have you smiling for miles!

