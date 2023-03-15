Will ‘The Mandalorian’ Reveal What Happens to Grogu In the Sequel Trilogy?

It will be a few weeks before The Mandalorian Season 3 comes to an end, so at this point, there’s no telling what lies in store for Din Djarin/the Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu (AKA the Child/Baby Yoda). But whether it’s this season or the next — which Jon Favreau has confirmed is happening — will we ever find out where Grogu is during the Sequel Trilogy?

Disney and Lucasfilm appear to be evading the Sequel Trilogy timeline like a rebel would Imperial forces, but eventually, they will need to address the Bantha in the room. Treating that end of the Star Wars timeline like some massive taboo just because the sequels weren’t well received will just make it harder to revisit in the long run.

But it seems they’ve written themselves into a corner with The Mandalorian (2019). While it’s set 25 years before the Sequel Trilogy begins, it has also introduced the youngling Grogu. Yes, he’s 50 years’ old, but his species ages around ten times slower than humans, which means that he isn’t going anywhere in a hurry, and will eventually outlive the Sequel Trilogy!

Producer Jon Favreau recently said that he wants to make at least five seasons of the show, so it could eventually lead into the Sequel Trilogy, which is something fans have been wondering about for some time now, with some hoping that the show will be used to “fix” those films in the same way Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008) has bettered the Prequel Trilogy.

We can spend forever and a day talking about all the ways The Mandalorian appears to be leaning into that part of the Star Wars timeline, which, as yet, has remained untouched since Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker (2019) was released. But for now, we’re all more than curious about what lies ahead for Grogu.

Though he’s becoming more attuned with the Force, having spent some time training with Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) in The Book of Boba Fett (2021), presumably, or at least as the Season 3 trailers suggest, Din Djarin will also start training him to become a Mandalorian (we are yet to see him in his Beskar chainmail, after all).

So, it’s possible that Grogu will eventually become a Force-wielding Mandalorian. And while it’s a long, long time until we see an older version of the character, The Mandalorian may end up doing a major time-jump, whether it’s through a good old-fashioned passage of time, Din Djarin becoming frozen in carbonite a’ la Han Solo (Harrison Ford), or even time travel!

Whatever happens, we can only assume that Grogu is alive during the time of the Sequel Trilogy. But then the galaxy is a pretty big place, so he could be anywhere. For now, we suppose it’s exciting enough while we wait for Grogu to utter his first word!

Check out the official trailer for The Mandalorian Season 3 below:

As per Disney+, here’s the official synopsis for The Mandalorian Season 3:

The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.

The Mandalorian Season 3 stars Pedro Pascal (Din Djarin/The Mandalorian), Giancarlo Esposito (Moff Gideon), Carl Weathers (Greef Karga), Katee Sackhoff (Bo-Katan Kryze), Emily Swallow (The Armorer), Omid Abtahi (Dr. Pershing), Amy Sedaris (Peli Motto), and Tim Meadows and Christopher Lloyd in undisclosed roles.

The Mandalorian Season 3 is now streaming on Disney+.

What do you think Grogu will be like in the future? Will he be a Mandalorian or a Jedi? Or both?! Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!