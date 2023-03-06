‘Star Wars’ Producer Reveals When Grogu Will Start Talking

Grogu (AKA Baby Yoda) is one of the most adorable creatures in the Star Wars universe, primarily because he communicates through baby-like cooing and body language. However, many have wondered when the little guy will start speaking his first words.

Grogu is of the same species as Yoda, and part of the wonder of his first words is to determine if he will speak in riddles much like Yoda does. Another interesting aspect would be if Grogu would start to mimic what Din (Pedro Pascal) has said many times in front of him, which would likely be, “This is the way.”

Dave Filoni, the producer of The Mandalorian, is currently busy promoting the new season when he was stopped and questioned about when the world gets to hear what Grogu sounds like.

Interestingly, it has been known for quite some time that Grogu is 50 years old, but he is still considered a baby for the species he belongs to.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Filoni was taken aback by the question of when Grogu was set to start talking, which he danced around. Granted, Star Wars is great at keeping secrets, so it makes sense that Filoni was not so forthcoming with the answer.

According to Filoni, “It’s a good question. I mean, I would suppose fairly young. We don’t know that he’s not talking in his own way, and, obviously, he can communicate with Ahsoka where she can at least divine from him some communication.”

He acknowledged that the assumption would be that Grogu’s species begin speaking at an early age, which might indicate that we could hear the little guy say something this season. Take this speculation with a grain of salt, but it would make sense if the big reveal at the end of The Mandalorian Season 3 would be that we finally get to hear what the 50-year-old baby sounds like.

The exciting aspect of this conversation is that Grogu can communicate, which is likely through the Force. It could be that Din cannot hear him as he is not Force-sensitive. This could lead to Din seeking out Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson) to train him in the ways of the Force.

Considering Din now possesses the Darksaber, he might seek training to be better with the weapon, which could lead to him mirroring himself after someone like Tarre Vizsla. Visla was the first Mandalorian to join the Jedi Council and the creator of the Darksaber.

It will be interesting to see if Grogu has been waiting for his moment to speak, as it pertains to an essential piece of information that Din must know.

When do you think Grogu will officially start speaking? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!