Grogu Comes Home In Surprising New Offering

Fans can have a new interactive experience with Grogu (Himself)!

It’s no secret that Grogu (Himself) is one of the most popular characters that Disney has brought to the world of Star Wars. The jaw-dropping animatronic figure is filled with so much character and personality it’s almost hard to believe that he isn’t a living, breathing figure! Fans can’t seem to get enough of him, so it’s no wonder that they’ve been seeing more and more, including this fun new offering from Disney and Lucasfilm!

Grogu (Himself), along with Mando/Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), recently returned to Disney+ with the Season 3 premiere of The Mandalorian. In what felt like a classic Mandalorian episode, the two embarked on another journey fraught with complication. Din Djarin (Pascal) must redeem himself in the waters of Mandalore, but in order to do so safely, he must resurrect his old friend, IG-11 (Taika Waititi). This isn’t as easy as it may seem, however, and the two set off on yet another side quest!

In true fashion, everyone’s favorite Baby Yoda was as cute as ever: spinning around in a chair, using the Force to grab some snacks, and misbehaving in a nonmalicious way, grabbing onto the Anzellan droid smith. As Mando (Pascal) asked, the audience will forgive him; he is still young, after all. This wasn’t the only way the two leads from The Mandalorian returned this week. Guests of the Walt Disney World Resort were surprised by a visit from the duo!

Mando and Grogu appeared as meet-and-greet characters at the Florida Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, surprising and delighting fans. That wasn’t the only surprise, however, as Disney announced that the two would be sticking around for a while as well, as opposed to just a promotional appearance. For those that haven’t been able to see the characters at the Parks, however, Disney has just given fans a new opportunity to interact with the adorable little Force-Sensitive child!

The experience is simpler than many might think and can be done from any internet browser! Fans can simply type “Grogu” into Google and will find the child pop up in the corner of their screen, living and moving around! The fun continues when Grogu (Himself) is clicked and then uses the Force to alter the search page! Though it’s a simple little thing, it’s a fun way to bring a little Star Wars to the day-to-day routine.

For more Grogu (Himself), fans can tune in for Season 3 of The Mandalorian, which has just begun on Disney+ and stars Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin, The Mandalorian, Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze, Carl Weathers as Greef Karga, Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon, and Emily Swallow as The Armorer. According to the official logline of this Star Wars story, “The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.”

What do you think of this new Grogu experience? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!