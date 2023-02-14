Grogu Returns In New Concept Art For Season 3 of ‘Mando’

Can you have too much Grogu?

The Mandalorian has had wide appeal since the first episode. Jon Favreau and many others crafted the series so that Star Wars fans could enjoy it for the epic in-world design, casual observers could enjoy it for the excellent writing and plot, and everyone could enjoy it for the new sensational hit: Grogu! The adorable Baby Yoda has swept pop culture by storm, ushering in memes, fan art, theories, and more about the precious little bundle of cargo. Now, fans can get a glimpse of the character’s return in Season 3!

Grogu’s introduction was shrouded in mystery. Fans didn’t even know his name until it was revealed by Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson) in the second season. For the longest time, he was known to Mando/Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) as “kid” and to fans as Baby Yoda. Audiences were quickly endeared to the large-eyed, pointy-eared creature, and each new development concerning his safety was met with trepidation and sometimes even threats against those who might hurt him, such as Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito).

Very little is still known about the tiny Jedi beyond his species, his name, and that he was, in fact, a survivor of Order-66. A horrifying flashback shows the memories unlocked by Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) of Grogu surviving the ordeal but not who saved him. Questions still abound surrounding Mando’s (Pascal) adorable traveling companion, such as who saved him, how did he arrive at the temple, and what about the experiments were they conducting with his blood?

Fans the world over are looking forward to Season 3 of The Mandalorian and are hoping that a few of those questions are answered, and if audiences can read into footage from the trailer, they just might get some answers. One of the more prominent clips in the trailer showcases something that looks very similar to that vision of Order-66, with a few Jedi guarding a door that is being sliced into from the other side. Regardless of whether or not all the answers are cleared up, fans can look forward to seeing much more of the tiny Jedi!

In a new release from Empire Magazine, fans caught a glimpse of some stunning concept art featuring everyone’s favorite Baby Yoda and some new fauna in the Star Wars Galaxy! Hopefully, these are a bit friendlier than the Ice Spiders from the last season, but he looks happy enough, and Mando (Pascal) is standing by, just in case!

EXCLUSIVE IMAGE 🚨 Grogu chases crab-rock creatures in brand new #TheMandalorian Season 3 concept art. "In incremental ways, he's growing as a character and in this partnership with Mando," executive producer Rick Famuyiwa tells Empire. READ MORE: https://t.co/ReNB8jaZYe pic.twitter.com/sLjqjj2Ye1 — Empire Magazine (@empiremagazine) February 13, 2023

Looking a little greener than usual (maybe he got a tan?), but it’s good to see Grogu back and happy! After the adventures of Season 2 of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, the poor kid deserves to have some rest and relaxation, and it looks like he might just sneak some in during Season 3.

The Mandalorian Season 3 debuts on Disney+ on March 1, 2023, and stars Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin, The Mandalorian, Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze, Carl Weathers as Greef Karga, and Emily Swallow as The Armorer. According to the official logline of this Star Wars story, “The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.”

