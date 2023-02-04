Jon Favreau Reportedly Considered Leaving ‘The Mandalorian’ Franchise Behind

Jon Favreau might be seen as one of the best Star Wars creators since George Lucas, but one rumor claims his work could’ve been better and nearly caused him to leave the franchise forever.

Fans know this isn’t the current reality as The Mandalorian is getting Season 3, with Season 4 already in the works. Din Djarin and Grogu are still fan-favorite characters, with fans eagerly waiting to see what the duo is up to in Season 3 of The Mandalorian on March 1.

With characters like Luke Skywalker, Boba Fett, and Ahsoka Tano appearing in the series, fans know that any character could appear in the series, and other big characters might make an appearance. Thankfully, Favreau and Filoni helm the series and connect the series to other spinoffs, as Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka will release later this year and directly connect to The Mandalorian, which is very exciting for fans.

One thing fans might know is that Kathleen Kennedy has ruffled a lot of feathers in the past, but one source claims that she nearly drove Favreau off The Mandalorian. Not only did she mess with The Book of Boba Fett and include the Vespas as a marketing choice, but she also wanted Grogu to reunite with Din Djarin before The Mandalorian Season 3.

Kennedy got her way, leading Favreau to threaten his exit from the company if he couldn’t get his vision for The Mandalorian Season 3 finished. Kennedy immediately agreed not to interfere, and that’s where the rumor ends. While this would make sense and easily explains a lot of things, the rumor itself could just be mere speculation.

Whether or not the rumor is true, Kennedy’s tenure at Lucasfilm was rumored to be coming to an end as the executive would apparently leave after Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023). This move would be a response to Lucasfilm gearing up for a new direction without Kennedy to move Star Wars back into the main spotlight.

After the Sequel Trilogy ended as a disaster and Lucasfilm haven’t released another Star Wars movie for years, it would make sense. If Favreau did run into problems with Kennedy on set for The Book of Boba Fett and Mandalorian Season 3, it would be ideal for him to push for a new person to lead Lucasfilm.

Either way, fans will know in a couple of months if Star Wars will continue to have Kathleen Kennedy in charge or if Bob Iger will make someone else in charge of the company. With Disney already in financial trouble, it would make sense to get a new face to lead the company soon.

