‘The Mandalorian’ Reportedly Includes An Important ‘Star Wars’ Cameo

in Star Wars

Posted on by Kyle Burlingame Leave a comment
Din Djarin in The Mandalorian Opening Scene

Credit: Lucasfilm

Jon Favreau’s The Mandalorian might be making a huge connection to the Star Wars universe with one rumored cameo.

Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin (left) and Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan (right)
Credit: Lucasfilm

Related: Minor ‘Star Wars’ Series Will Decide ‘The Mandalorian’s Future

Unlike other Star Wars series, The Mandalorian tends to run into almost any important character alive during the era. Star Wars has thousands of characters, and Mando has already met Luke Skywalker, Ahsoka, Boba Fett, Bo-Katan, etc. Season 3 might continue this trend with more important cameos appearing in the series.

With Mando traveling to Mandalore to follow ancient rites and restore his honor, the season will have many major moments, but it seems that the series will set the stage for a future conflict. Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka and Skeleton Crew are rumored to tie into each other and start exploring a new phase of Star Wars storytelling with Grand Admiral Thrawn returning.

The Child in Mandalorian
Credit: Lucasfilm

Related: ‘Star Wars’ Fans Rip Apart Grogu Retcon

At the moment, Lars Mikkelsen is reportedly voicing the iconic villain, but it seems that the New Republic will have a role in Thrawn’s return. According to Making Star Wars, Genevieve O’Riley’s Mon Mothma will have a cameo in The Mandalorian Season 3 as the New Republic begins decreasing its military presence across the galaxy.

This change would make the New Republic vulnerable as the war with the Empire would be considered over, but fans know that forces like Moff Gideon and Thrawn are simply hiding. While Mando will be proving himself worthy of being a Mandalorian, Star Wars will use the series to set up future projects.

Ahsoka Tano in The Mandalorian Season 2
Credit: Lucasfilm

Related: Live-Action ‘Ahsoka’ Series Will Reportedly Feature Multiple Versions of the Character

If the rumors are true, it’s possible that a Mandalorian movie could be happening very soon as a continuation of the story from Skeleton Crew, Ahsoka, and The Mandalorian. Pedro Pascal is very confident that a movie would happen, and it would make sense why Mon Mothma would appear. As the chancellor of the New Republic, she would be the face of what the Rebellion became.

With Thrawn as the face of the Empire, this would be the perfect move. Mon Mothma has also been appearing in several Star Wars series, such as Star Wars: Rebels and Diego Luna’s Andor, which is great to see. So far, Star Wars hasn’t touched on her life as Chancellor Mon Mothma as much as she never had a role in the Sequel Trilogy before the First Order obliterated the New Republic in one hit.

The Mandalorian in The Book of Boba Fett
Credit: Lucasfilm

Related: ‘Star Wars’ Ignoring Fans, “No Plans” For Fan-Favorite Sequel

This cameo could be huge for the future of Star Wars, and obviously, Din Djarin must be around to witness it since the iconic bounty hunter hasn’t met enough iconic characters in the Star Wars universe.

Do you think Mon Mothma will be in The Mandalorian Season 3? Let us know what you think!

Kyle Burlingame

Kyle loves to spend his time reading Star Wars and Marvel comics. He also paints Star Wars miniatures and since he can't be a Jedi, he continues his training as a Black Belt in Shudokan Karate.

Be the first to comment!