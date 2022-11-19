Disney+’s Andor is the latest dramatic chapter in the Star Wars saga, and it’s certainly a different flavor of the galaxy far, far away. However, while it might take place in the same universe and involve the conflict between the evil Galactic Empire and the rise of the rebellion, the series has a major feature almost completely absent from its world.

There’s a certain belief among the science-fiction community that the mark of a great space story is that humans are the alien life forms in a gigantic galaxy. While that can certainly be said for multiple entries in the expansive space opera like Clone Wars, Tales of the Jedi, and The Mandalorian, the element is surprisingly lacking in Andor. While there are a handful of aliens and droids in the background during several episodes, most of the series’ cast is surprisingly and jarringly human. To an extent, this is both understandable and perplexing at the same time.

The argument can be made that since Andor is set during the height of the Empire’s fascist regime and there are segregation elements at play, hence the massive amounts of humans and humanoids outweigh the alien population in the various environments viewers have seen. That all being said, the presence of the various alien species scattered throughout the galaxy is what separates Star Wars from other sci-fi series.

Jumping off the previous statement, Andor’s design and visuals are a very different side of Star Wars. However, it feels more like a political or war drama set in space rather than an ongoing battle of good versus evil. If it wasn’t for the Rebel symbol pasted above the show’s title card, it would be very hard to distinguish the series from any other standard sci-fi setting. That’s not to say that there aren’t elements in the show that are distinctly Star Wars, but the absence of creatures like Rodians, Jawas, and Biths make the series lose a piece of its identity.

Andor is a different story in the Star Wars mythos, and not every chapter needs lightsabers, bounty hunters, or mysterious hooded individuals with a connection to the universe. However, it does still need to maintain the essential elements that make the setting unique. The subjects of species, alien population, and humanoid dispersal are all up for debate, but the decreasing quantity of non-human lifeforms is certainly a little more than obvious.

