Key ‘Andor’ Character Almost Left Out of ‘Rogue One’

Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) probably wouldn’t have made it without him!

When Andor (2022) premiered just a few short weeks ago, fans all wondered who, if anyone, we would see from Rogue One (2016). It caused some mixed emotions as well: on the one hand, audiences can get excited to see familiar faces, and learn their backstories, but, on the other hand, we know how Rogue One (2016) ends, and it does not end well for any character close to Cassian Andor (Luna).

One such character was introduced to us in Andor: Narkina 5 (2022). Taken to an Imperial work camp, Cassian (Luna) is placed several levels down, and put to work assembling machinery for the Empire. There we are introduced to a man named Ruescott Melshi (Duncan Pow). In subsequent episodes, he is the man with which Cassian (Luna) makes his daring escape from the prison.

This was an important moment for eagle-eyed Rogue One (2016) fans, as Melshi was one of the Rebel leaders on Scariff, helping Cassian (Luna) and Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) to recover the Death Star plans. However, this almost wasn’t the case! In an interview published earlier this week, Duncan Pow revealed that it was a case of being “in the right place, at the right time” that landed him his role in Rogue One.

“I had a part in Rogue One originally as a fighter pilot…I was involved with the original production in various capacities early on, and then I came in for the reshoots, and all of a sudden, after having a conversation with Tony [Gilroy] about Buddhism, funnily enough, I found that the character of Melshi had been written into some of the stuff in Rogue One and that’s how it came about initially… I really came on board [in a more significant way] in the reshoots.”

With just one episode left in this season, and things really coming to the boiling point, fans will just have to wait and see if Melshi (Pow) makes a return, or, if we’ll have to wait for another season! Andor is currently streaming on Disney+, with the finale releasing November 23, 2022.