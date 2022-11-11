‘Star Wars’ Series Might Go Too Far With One Character

***SPOILERS FOR ANDOR EPISODE 10, “ONE WAY OUT”***

Andy Serkis’s new role as Kino Loy has instantly become one of the best performances in Andor, but the character might still appear in the next episode.

It was a joyous moment when Cassian and Kino broke everyone out of prison. After years — months for Cassian — of being imprisoned by the Empire, these men were free. They reached the exit, an opening revealing a steep drop into the water below.

One prisoner shouts, “One way out!” and jumps. As prisoners jump off the edge, Cassian looks back and sees the defeat in Kino’s eyes as he stands there, unable to jump. He tells Cassian three haunting words.

“I can’t swim.”

Kino’s fate is left unknown after Episode 10, but that doesn’t mean his role in the series is over. Andy Serkis talked to Collider and revealed some details about his character and talked about if his character would return for Season 2:

“Oh wow, I hadn’t thought of that. I mean, the thing is, yeah, that would be an amazing thing. I don’t know what the future holds for Kino Loy. Who knows? He might be stuck on that ship, or whatever, I don’t know. But let’s see. I haven’t had any discussions yet. But I don’t know, we’ll have to see what everybody thinks of it and the outcome.”

One thing Serkis could be doing is allowing fans to believe that his character’s arc is done for Season 1 when it could possibly still have another episode. Just like Marvel, Star Wars is very secretive, and Serkis knows this and probably doesn’t mind lying to prevent spoilers for the upcoming two episodes of Andor.

The trailers show Dedra Meero landing on a planet with water which could be Narkina Five. If Kino Loy were going to appear again, it would make sense he would be one of the last prisoners and was kept alive for questioning by the ISB. This might be how Dedra learns about Cassian Andor, and the chase begins.

With Cassian working with Melshi, they still need to find some way to escape, and it might not be easy if the ISB quickly learns he was one of the prisoners who escaped. Kino Loy might not get to survive and will probably die a terrible death by the ISB.

Unfortunately, this is the way of the Empire, but fans will definitely be angry at Andor for not giving the character a better ending, as it would be infuriating to see Kino give up Cassian Andor by recognizing his face on a hologram and giving the Empire what they want.

More on Andor

Here’s an official synopsis for the new Star Wars series:

Andor, a tense nail-biting spy thriller created by Tony Gilroy, is set to arrive on Disney+ in 2022. Diego Luna, reprising the role of rebel spy Cassian Andor from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, will be joined by a fantastic new cast that includes Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Fiona Shaw, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller and Genevieve O’Reilly as Mon Mothma.

What do you think will happen to Kino Loy? Let us know what you think!