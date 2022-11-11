New ‘Star Wars’ Series In More Demand Than ‘The Mandalorian’ Or ‘Andor’

A new report proves that an animated Star Wars series is in more demand than any live-action series, which is quite surprising.

Over the past few weeks, Diego Luna’s Andor has received quite a bit of praise over the past few weeks. Instead of Star Wars fans being angry and divided, the series has collectively united fans in agreeing that the series is a bit of fresh air to the franchise and brings everything Star Wars fans have wanted to see in live-action.

Instead of rushed chase scenes with dimly lightsaber duels, Andor focuses on people. The show focuses on their motivations, struggles, and humanity giving viewers a grounded look at the galaxy through the lens of the people the Galactic Empire oppresses. With Cassian Andor, fans have seen quite a few different perspectives of the galaxy in the first season.

Two more episodes are left, with fans very eager to see how the show will end its first season since a lot has happened in the past few episodes. Despite all of the positivity, Andor is failing to gain the same level of viewership as Obi-Wan Kenobi and The Mandalorian.

On top of that, a new report reveals that Andor might be ahead of The Mandalorian for demand, but another animated series managed to gain more popularity as fans want more episodes of the animated series than Andor.

This report comes from Parrot Analytics and evaluates the demand by doing an analysis of how many sources talk about the project on social media, social activity on different information sites, social video programs, etc. This gives the analysis a lot of data, and it’s how they can create a number for each TV series.

This report places Stranger Things on top of the list, with The Witcher in second place and The Handmaiden’s Tale in third. In fourth place, Tales of the Jedi takes the mantle above Andor and The Mandalorian. Here’s the report for you to analyze:

It seems that The Clone Wars elements seen in Tales of the Jedi stirred up more demand which shouldn’t be surprising. Seeing a different side of Count Dooku made the Clone Wars villain more relatable for his actions while seeing more of Ahsoka is never bad.

One thing fans wished Tales of the Jedi did was focus on more Jedi since Dave Filoni’s style of storytelling, with an emphasis on visuals over dialogue, was a delightful experience for most fans. There are quite a few Jedi who deserve to have their story told, which makes sense why Tales of the Jedi would create a lot more conversation.

The problem is that Disney might look at these numbers and believe that fans aren’t interested in Andor. Based on this report, low viewership numbers and not a huge demand from fans might indicate the wrong message to Lucasfilm that fans don’t want more projects like Andor. Sure, fans like that shows like The Mandalorian include cool cameos like Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka and Temuera Morrison’s Boba Fett, but fans do enjoy a more grounded series.

Unlike The Mandalorian, Andor doesn’t rely on creating massive cameos to grab fans to watch every week. Andor allows fans who are excited to watch the series, but prefer to wait so they can binge it. Sadly, Disney+ might not see the full picture if they only look at the initial reports.

If Disney decides to lean away from telling stories similar to Andor, Star Wars might be in bad shape because the franchise definitely needs more grounded, character-driven stories like Andor instead of creating another show about an iconic character. Obi-Wan Kenobi and The Book of Boba Fett proved that if a series focuses on replicating the same formula as The Mandalorian, the show is bound to face a lot of backlash if done poorly.

Kenobi suffered from a poor budget and could not include meaningful cameos like The Mandalorian, leaving fans disappointed. Star Wars needs to make more of both since fans want to see grounded stories and other projects dedicated to bringing cool characters into fun adventures.

What are your thoughts on Tales of the Jedi surpassing all Star Wars shows in demand?