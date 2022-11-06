Andor Creators Go Back In Time To Find Inspiration

According to reports, Andor’s production team has harkened back to the 1970s to draw on inspiration, along with some spare parts, to recreate the galaxy for the Star Wars prequel series.

Andor’s popularity has provided Lucasfilm’s Star Wars franchise a much-needed infusion of energy by providing audiences with gritty realism in its writings, stage props, and scenery. The series takes place just before the first Star Wars film in 1977, and there are no lightsabers or Jedi Knights to be seen.Diego Luna stars in the series as Cassian Andor, a hustler and thief who reluctantly joins a rebel movement in its infancy, making moves against the Empire, which is in a pre-Death Star phase of consolidating power.

There have been spaceships and other computer-generated elements throughout the series, but production crews built many environments as practical sets. Andor is an anomaly in the recent editions of the Star Wars franchise that has pushed further into digitally fabricated worlds.