Andor Creators Go Back In Time To Find Inspiration

According to reports, Andor’s production team has harkened back to the 1970s to draw on inspiration, along with some spare parts, to recreate the galaxy for the Star Wars prequel series.
Andor’s popularity has provided Lucasfilm’s Star Wars franchise a much-needed infusion of energy by providing audiences with gritty realism in its writings, stage props, and scenery. The series takes place just before the first Star Wars film in 1977, and there are no lightsabers or Jedi Knights to be seen.Diego Luna stars in the series as Cassian Andor, a hustler and thief who reluctantly joins a rebel movement in its infancy, making moves against the Empire, which is in a pre-Death Star phase of consolidating power.
There have been spaceships and other computer-generated elements throughout the series, but production crews built many environments as practical sets. Andor is an anomaly in the recent editions of the Star Wars franchise that has pushed further into digitally fabricated worlds.
Recent Star Wars productions, such as The Mandalorian, have used more of an immersive stage known as a volume. Volume is a technique in which cameras capture actors performing on the set surrounded by massive video screens displaying virtual backdrops, such as far, far away landscapes.
Because Andor takes place during the same period as the original Star Wars that debuted in 1977, prop designers have used materials like those available to the movie’s creators during the 1970s.
Tony Gilroy created Andor, also the writer of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. The series focuses on everyday places where people work and live and on familiar and new characters in the Star Wars franchise.
Have you enjoyed the Star Wars series Andor? Leave a comment below to let us know your favorite aspect of the show.