Live-Action ‘Ahsoka’ Series Will Reportedly Feature Multiple Versions of the Character

The live-action Ahsoka series (2023) is set to debut on Disney+ next year, and while it’s shaping up to be a sequel-of-sorts to the hit animated show Star Wars: Rebels (2014), there’s still a great deal we don’t know about it.

There have been a number of casting announcements over the past year, but none of them have revolved around Ahsoka Tano herself, who will be played by Rosario Dawson, who previously appeared in The Mandalorian Season 2 and The Book of Boba Fett (2021).

But now, according to a rumor from the website Making Star Wars, the show is reportedly casting several actresses to play different versions of Ahsoka Tano in the live-action show, stating that one version will be in her late teens, and another will be slightly older.

While this is only a rumor at present, the chances are that it’s true. After all, every live-action Star Wars show so far has utilized flashback sequences, showing certain characters at an earlier point in time, whether it’s Obi-Wan Kenobi (2022) or Andor (2022).

Ahsoka will likely be no different, as we’ll probably see younger versions of the character, whether it’s when she’s a young child on Shili as seen in Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi, during the Clone Wars era like in the show of the same name, or during the Age of the Empire, as seen in Rebels (Ashley Eckstein voices Ahsoka in all three of these shows).

It remains to be seen who these actresses are, however, fans have previously called for Laura Harrier from Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) to play a younger version of Ahsoka, while other fan-castings have included Rachel Zegler from the upcoming live-action Snow White remake.

But it’s possible this could mean something else too. Since it was announced that Ahsoka would be bringing certain Rebels characters to life in live action, such as Ezra Bridger and Sabine Wren, fans have been wondering if it will also utilize a popular storyline from that show.

“The World Between Worlds” appears in the Season 4 episode of the same name, and broke new ground in the faraway galaxy by introducing time travel and possibly opening the door to a Star Wars Multiverse.

Many fans continue to hope that Dave Filoni has reintroduced this concept by means of wiping the Star Wars sequel trilogy from canon. While that probably won’t happen, it might at least help explain Ahsoka’s whereabouts during the original Star Wars trilogy and the sequel trilogy.

Ahsoka will premiere on Disney+ some time in 2023. It stars Rosario Dawson (Ahsoka Tano), Natasha Liu Bordizzo (Sabine Wren), Eman Esfandi (Ezra Bridger), Hayden Christensen (Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader), and Ivanna Sakhno, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and Ray Stevenson in undisclosed roles. Hera Syndulla and Chopper are also expected to appear.

Other upcoming Star Wars shows include Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 (2023), The Mandalorian Season 3 (2023), and Skeleton Crew (2023).

Who do you think will play the other versions of Ahsoka Tano? Let us know in the comments down below!