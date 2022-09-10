Since his surprise appearance in The Book of Boba Fett (2021), fans have been itching to see Din Djarin/The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) return to his rightful place (his own show). But now, The Mandalorian Season 3 just got one step closer, as Disney’s D23 has released the official trailer.

While The Book of Boba Fett did little to impress Star Wars fans, with many criticizing how the titular character (played by Temuera Morrison) was too much of a friendly neighborhood bounty hunter, the show at least served as a nice teaser for the third season of The Mandalorian.

The Mandalorian (2019) has been a huge hit with Star Wars fans, and has done plenty to remedy some of the damage left by the widely hated sequel trilogy. Now, fans are eager to see what will happen with Din Djarin and Grogu following the events of The Book of Boba Fett.

Check out the official trailer for The Mandalorian Season 3 below:

While the trailer is the same one that was unveiled during Star Wars Celebration earlier this year, fans at least now have the opportunity to watch it in all its glory, instead of the leaked versions that made their way online.

As you can see, though, the upcoming season looks action-packed, and seems to be taking the direction many fans have suspected since The Mandalorian Season 2 finale. Before handing Grogu over to Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Mando winds up in the possession of the Darksaber after “winning” it from Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito).

However, if won through combat, the Darksaber renders its wielder the ruler of Mandalore, but the trouble is that Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) believes she is the rightful heiress to the throne of Mandalore. As such, she will need to win the weapon from Din Djarin in combat, meaning that he cannot simply hand it over to her.

It looks like The Mandalorian Season 3 will focus on this conflict, which likely means that Bo-Katan will become a villain of sorts (although if you’ve seen the hit animated show Star Wars: The Clone Wars, you’ll know that she’s no stranger to this line of work).

Here’s to hoping that Mando and Bo-Katan can work things out peacefully, but either way, it’s nice to see the titular bounty hunter and little Grogu back together, even if his time with Luke Skywalker in Jedi training was strangely very short-lived.

The Mandalorian Season 3 stars Pedro Pascal (Din Djarin/The Mandalorian), Giancarlo Esposito (Moff Gideon), Carl Weathers (Greef Karga), Katee Sackhoff (Bo-Katan Kryze), Emily Swallow (The Armorer), Omid Abtahi (Dr. Pershing), Amy Sedaris (Peli Motto), and Tim Meadows and Christopher Lloyd in undisclosed roles.

The Mandalorian Season 3 will premiere on Disney+ in February 2023.

Are you excited for The Mandalorian Season 3? What do you think of the trailer? Let us know in the comments down below!