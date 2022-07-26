Pedro Pascal’s ‘Mandalorian’ “Reluctant” for Season Three, Passing Mantle to Bo-Katan

The Star Wars universe is rapidly expanding under the guidance of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, but Pedro Pascal just dropped a major update on The Mandalorian season three that changes everything.
Deadly bounty hunter Din Djarin/Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) is set to return alongside Grogu in The Mandalorian season three in February 2023, undoubtedly the most anticipated Star Wars project.
With countless odds stacked against him, Din Djarin has become the official ruler of the Mandalorian race and planet Mandalore as he wields the Darksaber, a mythic weapon that Bo-Katan (Katee Sackhoff) sees as her birthright.
Related: Ex-‘Mandalorian’ Star Gina Carano Flips Off the Entire Internet, “Cancel This”
With so much at stake for the future of Lucasfilm with The Mandalorian, Pedro Pascal has shared that his bounty hunting hero is “reluctant” to take any leadership positions in his junior season, clearly making way for Bo-Katan Kryze to retake her saber:
“If he is stepping into a leadership position, he’s reluctant to do so. I don’t think there’s anything more interesting than a character being forced into discovering what they’re capable of”
Pedro Pascal on #TheMandalorian S3
“If he is stepping into a leadership position, he’s reluctant to do so. I don't think there's anything more interesting than a character being forced into discovering what they're capable of”
(via @totalfilm) pic.twitter.com/XU0Z7ZEXMg
— Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) July 26, 2022
Related: New Live-Action ‘Rebels’ Character Set to Hunt Obi-Wan Kenobi
In talks with Total Film, Pedro reveals:
“If he is stepping into a leadership position, he’s reluctant to do so. I don’t think that there’s anything more interesting than a character being forced into discovering what they’re capable of, and who they are. That part has been really, really fun. Also, from my point of view, there’s so many searchable ways to find the tonality of that. I just tried to achieve the subtleties of that kind of character development.”
With Pedro Pascal sharing this revelation, it’s clear that his character will most likely lay down his guard to allow Bo-Katan best him in combat to earn the Darksaber and reclaim her throne on Mandalore. While Katan doesn’t have to kill the Mandalorian, who knows how high the stakes will be in season three!
Related: ‘Kenobi’, ‘Andor’ Casting Leak Seemingly Confirms Satine Kryze
In new footage revealed at Star Wars Celebration 2022, Bo-Katan is shown sharing an integral scene with Grogu by a small fire, protecting the child as Din Djarin remains off-screen.
Whether or not Bo-Katan attempts to prevent the Mandalorian from reaching the waters of Mandalore to restore his right in the creed is unknown. Still, Katan has been billed as an antagonist of the upcoming season.
More about The Mandalorian
After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travels of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic….
Related:The Spin that Ruined ‘Star Wars’: Fans “Cringe” At ‘Book of Boba Fett’ Finale
Wookiepedia writes:
The world of George Lucas is expanding beyond (Mark Hamill), (Carrie Fisher), (Harrison Ford), (James Earl Jones), Yoda (Frank Oz), Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein), (Ray Parker), (Boba Fett (/Temura Morrison), Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor), Jedi Knight Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen), Grogu (AKA “Baby Yoda”), Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), Koska Reeves (Sasha Banks), Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), Moff Gideon(Giancarlo Esposito), the , the Death Star, and The Clone Wars.
Within the moving past : A (2016) or The Last Jedi (2018) as we dive into the or explore new realities of the Star Wars universe with each new and an upcoming like Survivoror .
Do you think Bo-Katan will try to kill Din Djarin? Comment below!