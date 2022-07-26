Pedro Pascal’s ‘Mandalorian’ “Reluctant” for Season Three, Passing Mantle to Bo-Katan

The Star Wars universe is rapidly expanding under the guidance of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, but Pedro Pascal just dropped a major update on The Mandalorian season three that changes everything.

Deadly bounty hunter Din Djarin/Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) is set to return alongside Grogu in The Mandalorian season three in February 2023, undoubtedly the most anticipated Star Wars project.

With countless odds stacked against him, Din Djarin has become the official ruler of the Mandalorian race and planet Mandalore as he wields the Darksaber, a mythic weapon that Bo-Katan (Katee Sackhoff) sees as her birthright.

With so much at stake for the future of Lucasfilm with The Mandalorian, Pedro Pascal has shared that his bounty hunting hero is “reluctant” to take any leadership positions in his junior season, clearly making way for Bo-Katan Kryze to retake her saber:

“If he is stepping into a leadership position, he’s reluctant to do so. I don’t think there’s anything more interesting than a character being forced into discovering what they’re capable of”

Pedro Pascal on #TheMandalorian S3 “If he is stepping into a leadership position, he’s reluctant to do so. I don't think there's anything more interesting than a character being forced into discovering what they're capable of” (via @totalfilm) pic.twitter.com/XU0Z7ZEXMg — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) July 26, 2022

In talks with Total Film, Pedro reveals:

“If he is stepping into a leadership position, he’s reluctant to do so. I don’t think that there’s anything more interesting than a character being forced into discovering what they’re capable of, and who they are. That part has been really, really fun. Also, from my point of view, there’s so many searchable ways to find the tonality of that. I just tried to achieve the subtleties of that kind of character development.”

With Pedro Pascal sharing this revelation, it’s clear that his character will most likely lay down his guard to allow Bo-Katan best him in combat to earn the Darksaber and reclaim her throne on Mandalore. While Katan doesn’t have to kill the Mandalorian, who knows how high the stakes will be in season three!

In new footage revealed at Star Wars Celebration 2022, Bo-Katan is shown sharing an integral scene with Grogu by a small fire, protecting the child as Din Djarin remains off-screen.

Whether or not Bo-Katan attempts to prevent the Mandalorian from reaching the waters of Mandalore to restore his right in the creed is unknown. Still, Katan has been billed as an antagonist of the upcoming season.

More about The Mandalorian

After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travels of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic….

Wookiepedia writes:

In September 2017, Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy reached out to Jon Favreau for possible ideas for Disney+, for which the company looked to create original content. He expressed interest in doing something with the Mandalorians, having reflected on some concepts he had developed when he first heard that Disney gained control of the franchise. In November, Favreau met with Kennedy and Carrie Beck to pitch his idea for the show. At the meeting, Kennedy told him that Dave Filoni was also interested in telling stories about Mandalorians… …On August 6, 2018, The New York Times reported that Favreau’s Star Wars series, which would be produced for Disney’s new streaming service, was expected to cost around $100 million for 10 episodes. In an email to The New York Times, Favreau stated that the service would allow for the opportunity to tell stories that go for several chapters. On October 26, 2018, it was reported that the rumored Boba Fett film had been scrapped, with Lucasfilm instead focusing on The Mandalorian. On November 13, 2018, Pedro Pascal was reported to be in negotiations to play the lead role in the series. The next day, Gina Carano was announced to have joined the cast according to Variety. On November 30, Variety again reported that Nick Nolte had been added to the show’s cast. On December 12, Lucasfilm officially announced the cast, confirming the casting of Pascal, Carano, and Nolte, along with Giancarlo Esposito, Emily Swallow, Carl Weathers, Omid Abtahi, and Werner Herzog.

The world of George Lucas is expanding beyond Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher), Han Solo (Harrison Ford), Darth Vader (James Earl Jones), Jedi Master Yoda (Frank Oz), Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein), Darth Maul (Ray Parker), Anakin Skywalker (Boba Fett (Jeremy Bulloch/Temura Morrison), Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor), Jedi Knight Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen), Grogu (AKA “Baby Yoda”), Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), Koska Reeves (Sasha Banks), Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), Moff Gideon(Giancarlo Esposito), the Millennium Falcon, the Death Star, and The Clone Wars.

Within the Star Wars franchise, Lucasfilm is moving past Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) or Rian Johnson’s Star Wars film The Last Jedi (2018) as we dive into the Old Republic or explore new realities of the Star Wars universe with each new TV show and an upcoming Star Wars game like Star Wars: Jedi Survivor or Star Wars Eclipse.

Do you think Bo-Katan will try to kill Din Djarin? Comment below!