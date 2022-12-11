The Best ‘Clone Wars’ Episode to Watch This Christmas!

When it comes to Star Wars and Christmas, there seems to be only one festive entry in the franchise — The Star Wars Holiday Special (1978). It’s hardly at the top of everyone’s list, though, as it’s widely considered a laughing-stock, and is in no way canon with the wider franchise.

With that said, that didn’t stop Disney and Lucasfilm from embracing The Star Wars Holiday Special by releasing toys and other lines of merchandise this year. There are other non-canon Holiday specials too, such as The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special (2020).

In terms of anything canon, though, finding something to lift your Christmas spirits can be a little tricky. Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back (1980) might just be the only option, seeing as it’s set on the snowy planet of Hoth. But “there is another”…

While in no way a Christmas special, the critically acclaimed animated show Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008) does offer an episode that feels oddly festive in parts, and that episode is Season 4’s “A Friend in Need” (it even sounds quite festive, which is unintentional).

“A Friend in Need” finds Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein) and Lux Bonteri (Jason Spisak), son of the deceased Separatist Senator Mina Bonteri (Kath Soucie), arrive on the planet Carlac while en route to Coruscant, where they cross paths with the Mandalorian terrorist cell Death Watch.

Like Hoth, Carlac’s surface is covered in deep snow, and as such, we find Ahsoka, who is accompanied by everyone’s favorite droid R2-D2, sporting some very trendy winter gear (so trendy that has inspired new lines of Clone Wars-themed winterwear here in the real world).

This episode is the first time we meet Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), member of Death Watch (although she doesn’t remove her helmet until later on in the series). There’s some fun interaction between Bo-Katan and Ahsoka, while the Togruta Jedi even shares a kiss with Lux Bonteri.

But while there are some very dark moments in this episode (we never once suggested this episode was Hallmark-worthy), its wintry setting might find you enjoying a cup of hot cocoa as you toast your feet by the fireplace, while wishing you had Ahsoka’s winter coat on the rack!

As per Disney+, here’s the synopsis for Star Wars: The Clone Wars:

The Star Wars saga continues from Executive Producer George Lucas and Lucasfilm Animation. With cutting-edge feature film quality, computer animation, classic characters, astounding action, and the timeless battle between good and evil, Star Wars: The Clone Wars expands the Star Wars story with all new adventures set in a galaxy far, far away.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars stars Ashley Eckstein (Ahsoka Tano), Matt Lanter (Anakin Skywalker), James Arnold-Taylor (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Catherine Taber (Padme Amidala), Corey Burton (Count Dooku), Sam Witwer (Darth Maul), and Katee Sackhoff (Bo-Katan Kryze).

Will you be watching “A Friend in Need” this Christmas? Let us know in the comments down below!