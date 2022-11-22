Will Yaddle Return In ‘Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi’ Season 2?

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi (2022) is a brilliant addition to the Star Wars universe. With just six short episodes, it enriches the faraway galaxy in ways that haven’t been seen since critically acclaimed animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008).

Once again, Disney and Lucasfilm have proven that Star Wars is at its strongest when it’s animated, while its live-action shows, such as The Book of Boba Fett (2021), Obi-Wan Kenobi (2022), and Andor (2022), leave a lot to be desired, and have been quite divisive among fans.

Related: Will There Be a ‘Tales Of The Jedi’ Season 2?

One stand-out episode in Tales of the Jedi is “The Sith Lord”, which properly introduces Yaddle (Bryce Dallas Howard), a Jedi who’s the same species as Jedi Master Yoda and Grogu (AKA Baby Yoda), who had only been seen in Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace (1999).

Yaddle is suspicious of fellow Jedi Master Count Dooku (Corey Burton), who, as we know, winds up becoming the Sith Lord Darth Tyranus. But her investigations lead to her untimely death at the hands of Dooku, thus allowing him to complete his journey to the dark side.

Related: The 7 Most Satisfying Moments in ‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’

Yaddle has been an instant hit with Star Wars fans — while she meets a dark ending in “The Sith Lord”, she doesn’t go down without a fight. Bryce Dallas Howard also delivers some excellent voice work in bringing the character to life, and it’s great to finally learn a bit more about her.

But will there be a second season of Tales of the Jedi? And if there is, will Yaddle return? Unfortunately, there’s no news about another season just yet, but as the show has been a huge hit on Disney+, it’s very likely more episodes will get commissioned in the near future.

Related: Top 10 Episodes of ‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’

As for Yaddle’s return, this shouldn’t be ruled out, either. After all, Tales of the Jedi is an anthology series, with each episode jumping forward several years and, for the most part, focusing on different characters.

Or maybe we’ll see Yaddle return in live action in a future Star Wars movie or television series.

Related: The ‘Clone Wars’ Story Arc That Needs to Be Turned Into an ‘Avatar 2’-Style Movie

As per StarWars.com, here’s the official synopsis for Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi:

Two paths and two choices. Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi, a new six-part animated anthology of shorts, has arrived on Disney+. Helmed by supervising director Dave Filoni, the series devotes three episodes each to fan favorites Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku, revealing key moments in their lives and journeys. The stories range from the birth of Ahsoka and an early experience with her mother, Pav-ti (played by Janina Gavankar, who brought Iden Versio to life in Star Wars Battlefront II), to a mission featuring Dooku — still a Jedi — and his Padawan, Qui-Gon Jinn (voiced by Liam Neeson himself).

Related: All Canon and Non-Canon Animated ‘Star Wars’ Shows Ranked From Worst to Best

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi stars Ashley Eckstein (Ahsoka Tano), Corey Burton (Count Dooku), Liam Neeson (Qui-Gon Jinn), TC Carson (Mace Windu), Bryce Dallas Howard (Yaddle), Ian McDiarmid (Darth Sidious), Matt Lanter (Anakin Skywalker), James Arnold Taylor (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Phil LaMarr (Bail Organa), Dee Bradley Baker (Captain Rex, Jesse, and clone troopers), and Clancy Brown (the Inquisitor).

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi is currently streaming on Disney+.

The six Tales of the Jedi episodes are “Life and Death”, “Justice”, “Choices”, “The Sith Lord”, “Practise Makes Perfect”, and “Resolve”, and, unlike The Clone Wars, whose correct viewing order is available on StarWars.com, are best watched in the order as set out on Disney+.

Related: All 6 ‘Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi’ Episodes Ranked

Would you like to see Yaddle return? Let us know in the comments down below!